100 years ago

Oct. 1, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Old fiddlers from far and near are signing up with the manager of the old fiddlers' contest, which will be staged during the fall harvest festival that will open here Monday. The latest addition to the ranks of the contestants is T. J. Belcher, 65, who showed up at the registration booth yesterday with his trusty "Old Cremona" fiddle under his arm, and offered to demonstrate his ability to play the old tunes of yesteryear. Mr. Belcher is known by the old residents of the city as the premier fiddler of a quarter of a century ago, and was always in demand at the "break downs" that featured the social life of the city in those days. His fiddle, which he calls "Old Cremona," is said to be one of only 12 made.

50 years ago

Oct. 1, 1972

• A 4-month-old girl was turned over to the North Little Rock police Saturday night by a woman who said she had been babysitting since Thursday when the infant's mother left the child and failed to return... Detective Sgt. J. V. Williams said Mrs. Patricia Curtis told police the baby's mother and Miss Carolyn Speers, a friend of Mrs. Curtis, had brought the baby about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the home of Mrs. Curtis' mother, Mrs. Violet Kuske, for Mrs. Kuske to babysit...They were to return later that day... Mrs. Curtis said she only heard "Charlotte" mentioned as the baby's mother's name and understood that to the baby's name too.

25 years ago

Oct. 1, 1997

• Arkansas should use different funding formulas for two-year colleges and four-year universities, a legislative committee said Wednesday. The Joint Interim Oversight Committee on Higher Education Reform passed a resolution Wednesday that directs the presidents and chancellors to devise separate formulas that include provisions for productivity and accountability... In 1994, the Arkansas Department of Higher Education established a productivity fund to assign part of its annual distribution to the state's 32 institutions of higher education on the basis of each institution's education quality, student success, accountability and racial diversity. Several schools complained after the first distribution, and the formula was rejected.

10 years ago

Oct. 1, 2012

ROGERS -- Local historians will have to wait a bit longer for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report on whether the ruins at Monte Ne are worth saving. Corps officials met with area museum officials and historians in February at the Monte Ne tower on Beaver Lake... William "Coin" Harvey built the Monte Ne resort on 320 acres near Rogers in the early 1900s. At one time, the resort had its own railroad and two of the largest log cabin hotels in the nation, according to historians. Most of the property was flooded when Beaver Lake was built in the mid-1960s... Museum officials in Rogers and Springdale, along with local historians, commissioned their own report to determine if there is interest in preserving the structure, raising money to pay for a small park and providing maintenance for at least 10 years.