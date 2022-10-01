Police: Benton County men arranged to meet teenager but were instead met by officers





SILOAM SPRINGS -- Police arrested two men this week in unrelated internet stings.

Chase Mills, 32, of Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him. Mills was being held Friday on $150,000 bond.

The investigation started Sept. 21 when a Siloam Springs police detective was working undercover on a social media site. He was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The detective received a private message from someone later identified as Mills, according to the affidavit. The two started exchanging messages, and Mills started discussing the two meeting in person, according to the affidavit.

Mills sent the detective sexually explicit messages and arranged to meet the girl in Siloam Springs, according to the affidavit. He arranged to pick her up Tuesday to go to the lake to have sex, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Mills when he showed to pick up the girl, according to the affidavit. Police found a box of condoms, the affidavit states.

Alan Perlman, 63, of Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with internet stalking of a child. The Siloam Springs detective was also undercover on a social media site in connection with Perlman's arrest.

Perlman was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against Perlman.

Arraignments for Mills and Perlman are scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 7 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.



