PREP FB: Golden Arrows win battle of Sebastian County, secure best start since 2005

LAVACA -- After a four-touchdown performance, Lavaca senior quarterback Maddox Noel had to deliver a kiss and take some pictures after the game Friday night. It wasn't for any girlfriend. It was for a brand new trophy.

Noel guided Lavaca early and often to pull away for a 35-6 victory against Hackett in the first Battle of Sebastian Country in a 3A-1 Conference game at Hobbs Memorial Stadium.

"It's beyond awesome and I don't even know what to say," Noel said of the trophy that looks similar to the NFL's Lombardi Trophy. "It's so awesome to have a trophy game. It's so cool. So many other schools do it. To finally have one is great. But to finally win one is so awesome. I had to find that thing and give it a kiss and take some pictures."

Noel was a big part of earning the hardware for Lavaca (5-0, 2-0). He finished 9-of-10 passing for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed 18 times for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also broke up a pass on third down on defense.

"He is a great kid and leader," Lavaca Coach Mark Headley said. "We know each Friday night he will show up. I'm so proud of him as a leader. He really does a great job there and everyone else can see what he does on the field."

Lavaca running back Dakota Hartsfield rushed 14 times for 114 yards and a score. Andrew Johnson, Jose Rodriguez and Fischer Martin each caught touchdown passes that each went for more than 20 yards.

"I had my receivers really make plays for me," Noel said. "I'm so proud of them. They all were for a lot of yards, so they did the work for me. They can all really move and have great hands."

Lavaca took a late 7-0 lead when Noel found Rodriguez for a 31-yard score with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Golden Arrows were able to push the lead to 21-0. Noel had a 10-yard touchdown run and Hartsfield took a pitch for a 22-yard touchdown rush.

Hackett (1-3, 0-2) finally put together an offensive push just before halftime on its fourth drive. The Hornets marched 64 yards for a touchdown to trim the Golden Arrow's lead to 21-6 on the final play of the second quarter.

But Lavaca's defense didn't allow a point in the second half and put away the game with two third-quarter scores.

"We had our opportunities, but we didn't take advantage of them," Hackett Coach Michael Meador said. "We felt like we had a good game plan, but they did a better job. That's on me. We'll move on from this one and get better."

Hackett was led by quarterback Cole Ketchum, who completed 26 of 43 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. Brycen Hamilton caught 11 passes for 117 yards, while Nate Gordan had 53 total yards and a touchdown.

The Lavaca defense limited Hackett, who was coming off back-to-back 40 or more point games on offense, to six points, had an interception by Johnson and also had four turnover on downs.

The win for Lavaca secured its best start since 2005 when the team also started 5-0. The crowd roared throughout the game for the Golden Arrows. It didn't go unnoticed on the sidelines.

"I love this community," Headley said. "I've been here for 26 years, and I don't plan on going anywhere. The kids and community deserves it. I want to keep going from this point. We have good facilities with the new turf and I'm just so proud. These seniors have really earned it."

"It feels great and we are excited," Noel said of Lavaca's best start in 17 years. "But we haven't reached our peak yet. We still have to keep going and grinding. We know it's exciting, but we are going put our heads down and keep working."