PREP FB: Miller’s 38-yard FG gives Rogers 29-28 win against Fayetteville to end 16-year losing streak





ROGERS -- J.T. Miller had a black cross painted under his right eye, and a smile that spread across his entire face as he ran toward the sideline.

The Rogers junior kicker may have called upon some divine encouragement to help calm his nerves as he stood alone in the middle of the field. The scoreboard showed just 9 seconds remained in Friday's game, and his team trailed Fayetteville by two points.

Three times Miller nodded his head for the snap, but all three times Fayetteville called a time out before the snap to try and freeze Miller who just turned around and walked away.

Miller said it just helped calm his nerves even more.

Finally, after Fayetteville had exhausted all of its time-outs, Miller calmly swung his right leg and crushed a 38-yard field goal through the center of the uprights, ending 16 years of futility as the Mounties claimed a 29-28 win in a 7A-West clash at Whitey Smith Stadium.

It was Rogers' first win against Fayetteville since 2006.

"I wasn't letting the voices get to me," said Miller, who was remarkably composed after the game as his teammates celebrated wildly around him. "I was just trying to block everybody out. I just focused on my target. I just let my foot go and did what I had to do."

[WRAP-UP: Check out game footage here » nwaonline.com/101rogers/]

What Miller did was rescue his team from a near-disastrous game. The Mounties (5-0, 2-0 7A-West) turned the ball over five times, including a fumbled punt return with just under three minutes left in the game.

But the Rogers defense came up with a big fourth-down stop to get the ball back with 1 minute, 2 seconds left at its own 34, to set-up the game-winning drive.

Mounties quarterback Dane Williams hit Graycen Cash for 31 yards on first down to the Fayetteville 35, then the Bulldogs were flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play, which added 15 more yards, moving the ball to the Bulldogs' 20.

Rogers moved to the 17 but were flagged for a holding penalty back to the 27. After a 6-yard pass from Williams to Jansen Garner with 9 seconds left, it was Miller's time.

Mounties Coach Chad Harbison said he could not recall ever winning a game after turning the ball over five times.

"Never. But every time, our defense just kept finding a way to get stops," Harbison said. "They just kept getting us the ball back and we were able to scratch out a few points in the second half.

"That last turnover, we looked pretty doomed. But we found a way."

While the turnovers were significant, Fayetteville (3-2, 1-1) was its own worst enemy at times. The Bulldogs were flagged four times for pass interference penalties and twice for unsportsmanlike conduct. In one series in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were hit for an offensive pass interference penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the same play, and that 30 yards of lost field position was huge, said Bulldogs Coach Casey Dick.

"Those were huge and we know that we have to play a lot cleaner," said Dick. "We'll get that corrected and we'll move forward and be better because of it.

"We just can't do that to ourselves in that situation."

For the game, the Bulldogs were penalized 11 times for 145 yards. Rogers had 10 penalties for 95 yards.

The game featured numerous momentum swings that included a Rogers fumble in the first quarter that turned into a 42-yard touchdown run by Tye Cunningham, who picked up teammate Jacob Jenkins' fumble and raced for a touchdown.

Rogers led 6-0 and 13-7 before the Bulldogs came roaring back behind quarterback Drake Lindsey, who connected on three touchdown passes to Lach McKinney, the last one giving Fayetteville a 28-20 lead.

Lindsey was 28-of-41 passing for 365 yards without a turnover. Kaylon Morris caught 10 passes for 141 yards and McKinney had 6 catches for 89 yards.

Williams was 24-of-38 passing for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns including a perfect 32-yard scoring pass to Cunningham for a score that pulled the Mounties within 28-26.





Fayetteville’s Jaison Delemar (right) is wrapped up by Isaac Chapman of Rogers while attempting a reverse. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)







Corbin Norris (31) and Gael Salinas of Rogers celebrate a fumble recovery Friday at Whitey Smith Stadium in Rogers. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)





