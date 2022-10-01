PREP FB: War Eagles notch first win in school history over Wildcats

SPRINGDALE--After watching a lead his team had worked hard to get slip away late in the fourth quarter Friday night, Rogers Heritage quarterback Carter Hensley wasn't going down without a fight.

Facing a fourth and 6 from the Springdale Har-Ber 17, Hensley rolled right, saw his receiver JJ Lockett running toward the back right of the end zone, and floated a perfect pass into his arms. The touchdown with 53 seconds left in the game sent the Heritage side into a frenzy and gave the War Eagles a 41-39 lead, one they held until the buzzer.

It was Roger Heritage's first win over Har-Ber in school history, shocking the Wildcats at home.

"I wasn't going to let us be denied," Hensley said. "I was giving my receiver a chance, and it was over."

Har-Ber had a chance to try and get into field-goal range for a possible game-winning attempt, but a huge defensive stand by the War Eagles held off the Wildcats as a last-prayer Hail Mary pass was broken up.

"Hats off to both teams," Rogers Heritage Coach Eric Munoz said. "I mean, all the way down to the last player, it was gut-wrenching win. I'm proud of our kids being down 24-7 at halftime [and coming back]. These kids have worked so hard and they deserve this. It's incredible."

After a first half where they punted twice, had two turnovers and scored just once, Heritage trailed twice by 17 points (17-0, 24-7).

Rogers Heritage (3-2, 1-1 7A-West) scored on its first four possessions of the third quarter. Hensley was responsible for three of those. He scored twice on quarterback keepers, then gave Rogers Heritage its first lead with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Lockett. The strike made the score 35-27 with 10:03 left in the game.

"I told my guys it just had to be one play at a time," Hensley said. "That's what I always preach. It's one play at a time. You can't win a game all at once."

Har-Ber (0-5, 0-2) responded with two straight scores, including a 2-yard Cole Carlton touchdown run with 1:50 left to play which gave the Wildcats back the lead.

After the go-ahead touchdown pass from Hensley to Lockett, the Wildcats had a 26-yard touchdown pass called back for holding with 16 seconds left. The penalty not only took away the points but also took the Wildcats out of field-goal range.

"I couldn't be more proud," Munoz said. "It's hard to win football games and these kids have worked their tails off for it."

Early on, it was all Har-Ber. The Wildcats got down to the War Eagles' 8-yard line on their opening drive but were held to a Justin Gomez 25-yard field goal. Minutes later, Luke Altom capped a 5-play drive with a 22-yard Har-Ber rushing touchdown to go ahead 10-0 with 4:53 to play in the first quarter.

After a failed Heritage fake punt, Har-Ber quarterback Luke Buchanan made the War Eagles pay. Five plays after the fake attempt, he squeezed his way on a keeper 10-yards down the sideline for a touchdown, and the extra point put the Wildcats up 17-0.

Heritage pieced together a 12-play, 75-yard drive, capped with a 5-yard touchdown run by Amere Dingle. It came with 1:23 left in the first half, and drew the War Eagles within 10 points.

One minute was plenty of time for Buchanan and the Wildcats to answer. He started the drive with a 32-yard completion to Bliyge Cook, then with 25 seconds left dropped a 36-yard pass to Britt Wittschen to make it 24-7.

The War Eagles intercepted Buchanan three times on the night, including two interceptions from junior Parker Morris.

Hensley finished 15-of-22 passing for 276 yards and 2 touchdown passes. He also had two rushing scores.

Lockett hauled in 6 catches for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dingle added 123 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns.