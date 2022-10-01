PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville West answers coach’s challenge, dominates Springdale for 7A-West Conference romp

CENTERTON -- Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt challenged his team before Friday night's game against Springdale with one word -- domination.

The Wolverines responded in a big way and kept the Bulldogs on their side of the field until the next-to-last play en route to a 41-0 victory during 7A-West Conference action at Wolverine Stadium.

Bentonville West (3-2, 1-1) limited Springdale (1-4, 1-1) to four first downs and 108 total yards, 44 of them coming on Jack Pounders' pass to Cayden Aaserude in the closing seconds.

"The defense played lights out," Pratt said. "If we don't give up any points, we don't get beat. It seemed like we made them go three-and-out a lot.

"I was really proud of the way our kids battled this week. One thing we talked about all week was being able to come out and dominate and play like we did in the second half against Fayetteville. I think our kids did that and the scoreboard showed."

The Wolverines took the opening drive and drove 77 yards in eight plays, and they did it before 2 minutes ran off the clock. Jake Casey, who finished with 251 yards and 4 touchdowns on 17-of-24 passing, threw the first of two touchdown passes to Nick Bell, a 24-yarder with 10:15 left in the first quarter.

Casey added touchdown passes of 41 yards to Ty Durham in the first quarter and 27 yards to Carson Morgan, and Morgan also had a 1-yard touchdown run as Bentonville West built a 28-0 halftime cushion. Springdale, meanwhile, mustered only 35 total yards in the first half and was constantly deep in its territory.

"If we had anything positive, we're going to hurt ourselves and put us in a tough situation," Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs said. "I thought our defense, especially in the first half, played outstanding.

"We don't get the ball across the 50-yard line until the second to the last play here. That's concerning and disappointing. But the defense played incredibly hard. We were put in some tough situations, and we have to go back to the drawing board."

Bentonville West picked up where it left off to start the second half, going 41 yards in four plays after a short Springdale punt. Casey and Bell connected again, this time with a 24-yard touchdown pass and gave the Wolverines a 35-0 lead.

The Wolverines' final score came on their next possession, as backup quarterback Carson Rice hit Cole Edmundson with a 30-yard touchdown pass.

"We made some busts," Pratt said. "We should have scored a couple more times in the first half and didn't. One of them was one me: a horrible play call and they got an interception. We just have to man up and amend the problems that we have."