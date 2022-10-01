6A-WEST

PULASKI ACADEMY 52, MOUNTAIN HOME 14

MOUNTAIN HOME – Pulaski Academy (5-0, 3-0 6A-West) went to its signature passing game to secure a win at Mountain Home (0-6, 0-4).

PA quarterback Kel Busby passed for four touchdowns and rushed for one. Backup Brandon Cobb passed for a touchdown late against Mountain Home.

Wide receivers Jaylin McKinney, Charlie Cotros and Tyson McCarroll all caught touchdown passes. Running back Kenny Jordan scored two touchdowns.

Theo Turriff recorded an interception on defense, and KJ Colen secured his third and fourth onside kick recoveries of the year.