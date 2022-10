NONCONFERENCE

QUITMAN 43, ENGLAND 22

ENGLAND -- A big night for quarterback Chandler Cheek wasn't enough for England (3-2) as the Lions suffered a home loss against Quitman (2-2-1).

Cheek went 20 of 31 passing for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 20 times for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns.