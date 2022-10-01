RB’s banner night a plus for Senators

Senior tailback Noah Freeman rushed 17 times for a career-high 237 yards and 3 touchdowns in Joe T. Robinson's 42-3 5A-Central victory over Vilonia before a large crowd Friday night at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

The Senators (4-1, 3-0) scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions to lead 35-3 at halftime. Freeman triggered the Arkansas Activities Association's sportsmanship rule – a running clock when the score differential reaches 35 points in the second half – on an 8-yard touchdown run with 11:09 remaining in the game. It was the third 100-yard rushing game this fall for the 5-10, 190-pound Freeman. He rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns in last week's conference victory at Watson Chapel.

"I think he's the best back in 5A, maybe the state," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "He's not going to be the fastest, but his vision and his cuts are so freaking good that you could have him in the hole and he's going to make you miss. You just don't find that very often."

The Senators, returning to Class 5A this cycle after winning Class 4A state titles in 2019 and 2021, finished with a 508-137 advantage in total yardage and collected three interceptions. They limited the Eagles (1-4, 1-2) to 21 total yards and one first down in the first half. Vilonia's only points came on a 26-yard field goal by junior Isak Newman with 3:40 remaining in the first half. The field goal, which trimmed Robinson's lead to 21-3, came four plays after an interception by senior cornerback Matthew Benzing at the Senators' 14.

Robinson followed with two quick touchdowns to build its commanding 35-3 halftime lead.

On Robinson's first play from scrimmage following the field goal, Freeman ran 75 yards to the 5. Freshman backup tailback Tank Reese, a starting linebacker, then ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 1:44 remaining in the second quarter. Senior safety Evans O'Lamiey set up the final first-half touchdown with an interception at the Vilonia 29. Three plays later, sophomore quarterback Quentin Murphy ran 4 yards for the touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in the first half.

Murphy finished with 58 rushing yards on 14 carries and completed 9 of 17 passes for 143 yards. Robinson led 21-0 after Reese capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive on a 6-yard run with 8:03 remaining in the first half. Freeman scored on touchdown runs of 18 and 4 yards in the first quarter and his 67-yard reception on a screen pass set up the third touchdown.

Playing behind Hunter Smith (now a redshirt freshman at Louisiana-Monroe) and Daryl Searcy Jr. (now a true freshman at Arkansas), Freeman had only one carry as a sophomore. He ran for 371 yards last fall, but has already blown past that total with breakout performances the last two weeks.

"He waited his turn," Eskola said.