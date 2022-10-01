RIVERCREST 46, HARRISBURG 13

WILSON -- Michael Rainer returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and Koby Turner scored twice on the ground to help lead Rivercrest (2-3, 1-1 4A-3) in a rout of Harrisburg (2-3, 0-2).

Rainer's return and Turner's two rushing touchdowns of 10 and 67 yards, respectively, were part of the Colts' 21-0 first quarter.

The Colts continued to roll in the second quarter and led 40-0 at halftime.

Cavonta Washington had a 12-yard rushing touchdown and a 87-yard scoring pass to Rainer. Rainer added a 18-yard rushing touchdown to give the Colts a 40-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, T.J. Scott scored from 66 yards out to cap the Colts' scoring.

Marcus Barlow had a 9-yard rushing touchdown for Harrisburg.