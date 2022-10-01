Russell’s four TDs lift Benton in rout

6A-EAST

BENTON 55, MARION 13

MARION -- Benton junior tailback Braylen Russell rushed 19 times for 173 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half in Benton's 55-13 victory over Marion on Friday night.

The Panthers (3-2, 3-1 6A-East) limited the Patriots to 77 first-half yards while taking a 33-0 halftime lead.

"I thought we played extremely well early on," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "We had some issues later in the half and at times in the second half, but those first few drives were pretty good. I'm really proud of how we traveled this far."

Benton scored on all six of its first-half possessions.

Following a Marion three and out on the initial drive of the game, Russell capped a five-play, 45-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to give Benton a 7-0 lead.

Benton recovered an onside kick, and Russell scored from 5 yards out for a 14-0 advantage.

On second down of Benton's third possession, Russell cut left and outran the Marion defense for an 83-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left in the first quarter. A 29-yard Lucas Wilbur field goal made it 24-0 at the end of the opening quarter. Wilbur's 42-yard field goal pushed the Panthers' lead to 27-0.

"Lucas is a real weapon for us," Harris said. "If you get it to the 30-yard line, you're well within his range, and he showed that for us tonight."

Benton faced fourth-and-goal at the Marion 2 with one second left in the first half when Russell scored his fourth touchdown to make it 33-0.

"Braylen is a special player," Harris said. "He's the best one that I'll coach, and he has it all. Big, fast, strong, and he had some of those runs tonight when we really needed them."

Russell recorded only three rushes after halftime.

Marion, which played without eight starters including its leading rusher and passer, got two touchdown passes from third-string quarterback Carson Catt to senior Donnie Cheers to get within 33-13. But Benton junior quarterback Cline Hooten's 38-yard touchdown pass to Logan Owen gave Benton a 40-13 lead after three quarters.

Benton got touchdown runs from Chris Barnard and Donovan Pearson in the fourth quarter.

Junior cornerback Gary Rideout had two interceptions for Benton.