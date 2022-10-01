Scott County Sheriff, ex-cop face battery charges after February chase, arrest

WALDRON -- The Scott County sheriff and a former Waldron police officer were arrested and charged Friday in connection with reported use of force during an arrest in February.

Sheriff Randy Shores, 61, of Waldron was arrested by the Arkansas State Police on a warrant for two counts of accomplice to third-degree battery, a class A misdemeanor, according to records filed in the Scott County Circuit Court in Waldron. He posted bond the same day.

Omar Gonzalez, 38, of Waldron was also arrested on a warrant for three counts of third-degree battery and posted a bond Friday, according to records.

John Rhone, a state police special agent, wrote in Shores' and Gonzalez's arrest affidavits the Mansfield and Huntington police departments were chasing a white van being driven south on U.S. 71 by Robert Deer of Van Buren at 11:11 p.m. Feb. 16. Both men, along with other Waldron and Scott law enforcement officers, joined the chase in the Packsaddle community and continued on through Waldron.

Deer lost control of his van at the intersection of U.S 71 and Echo Road, after which it left the road and stopped, Rhone said. Deer followed orders officers gave to exit his vehicle and lie on the ground. It is alleged Gonzalez then approached Deer and kicked him in the back of the head. It is also alleged Gonzalez placed his knee in Deer's back and hit him "several times" in the head with his fist.

"After Mr. Deer's hands were cuffed behind his back, Officer Gonzalez picked Mr. Deer off the ground and slung him into the front of Mr. Deer's van, headfirst," Rhone said. "This treatment resulted in Mr. Deer's right eye swelling shut."

Rhone wrote in Shores' arrest affidavit that, per body camera videos two police officers recorded at the scene, Shores witnessed Gonzalez hit Deer in the head several times and sling him while handcuffed into the front of his van.

Jeremy Hunt, Waldron police chief, wrote in a post on his department's Facebook page Friday that the Mansfield Police Department contacted him Feb. 17 about body camera footage from the arrest. He reviewed the video the following day and went on to share it with Mark Johnson, Waldron's city attorney and deputy prosecuting attorney, and Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum, the latter of whom requested the Arkansas State Police investigate the incident.

Gonzalez, who was a sergeant at the time, was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome, according to Hunt. Rhone notified Hunt on April 26 the case had been turned over to the prosecutor's office, which asked for a special prosecutor be appointed. This prosecutor was identified in the court documents as Emily White.

Hunt said Gonzalez resigned from his position May 2. Paperwork was sent to the state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training to decertify Gonzalez that day.

"Since February, the Waldron Police Department has procured body cameras and Tasers," Hunt wrote. "We have instituted a mandatory camera policy and will also be retraining each officer in response to resistance techniques, along with requiring refresher training each year on use of force."

The Scott County sheriff's office wrote a post on its own Facebook page Friday stating it reviewed the actions the deputies who assisted with the Feb. 16 pursuit took while fully cooperating with the state police investigation. The sheriff's office said its deputies conducted themselves within both its policy and state law.

"Our deputies behaved appropriately and within the scope of their duties," the post states. "They were not yet present on scene when much of the incident took place and our review concluded that, partially due to that lack of context and partially due to the short time period during which the incident took place, they did not have a realistic opportunity to intervene."

Shores has previously stated, including to the state police, that he didn't witness the actions that are the basis for the charges White filed against Gonzalez, meaning he wasn't in a position to intervene as well.

"While we are disappointed in the decision made by this prosecuting attorney regarding Sheriff Shores, we remain dedicated to our system of justice, and trust in our court system as this issue is addressed," the post states.

Shores said Friday that he felt his arrest was "political" in nature given its timing ahead of the Nov. 8 general election and when Deer's arrest took place. He also stated his belief that he didn't "do anything."

Shores and Gonzalez are scheduled to appear in circuit court at 9 a.m. Dec. 6, according to court records.