VOLLEYBALL

Red Wolves fall to Louisiana-Lafayette

Arkansas State could not hold the early momentum in suffering a 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 Sun Belt Conference loss to Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday night at the Earl K. Long Gym.

Elise Wilcox led the Red Wolves (5-11, 0-4) with 11 kills and a match-high four aces. Yazmyn Billings compiled a career-high 10 kills and three blocks. Macey Putt added 10 kills and had 12 digs. Lauren Musante handed out a team-high 21 assists.

After taking the first set, Arkansas State came close to earning a 2-0 lead, but Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4, 3-1) rallied from a 23-13 deficit by winning 12 consecutive points.

Arkansas Tech takes down East Central

Arkansas Tech secured its second straight victory, defeating East Central (Okla.) in five sets (24-26, 27-25, 26-24, 14-25, 15-10) on Friday at the Kerr Activities Center in Ada, Okla.

The Golden Suns (5-13, 3-4 Great American Conference) were led by Heather Thomas' 14 kills on a .241 hitting percentage. Kaitlyn Neal added to the total with 12 kills, while Sierra Orton contributed 10 kills.

Brianna Merkel recorded a match-high 37 assists, Megan Solberg led the team with 15 digs, while Thomas and Sierra each picked up 5 blocks in the winning effort.

Arkansas Tech built a 7-3 advantage in the fifth set and held off a late rally by the Tigers (7-13, 3-4) to claim the victory and complete an undefeated week.

UCA picks up first ASUN victory

Central Arkansas faltered in its first set against Eastern Kentucky, but bounced back to claim their first ASUN Conference victory in four sets (25-22, 20-25, 16-25, 23-25) on Friday at the Prince Center in Conway.

The Sugar Bears (9-7, 1-2) finished with a .228 hitting percentage and were fueled by Alexis Stumbough's match-high 17 kills. Caylan Koons played a major role in the flow of UCA's attack with a match-high 55 assists.

On defense, Stumbough recorded 18 digs, while Kendall Haywood knocked down 2 blocks.

Eastern Kentucky jumped out to a 9-6 lead in the fourth set, until UCA put together a momentum-shifting 4-1 run to gain a 10-9 advantage. Haywood setup match-point with an assist to Chloe Mason and then followed it with an assist to Koons to seal the match.