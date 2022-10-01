Super Quiz: Buildings

1. The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense.

2. This mausoleum in Agra is often called the world's most beautiful monument.

3. This building on the Athenian Acropolis is the most famous building in Greece.

4. The traditional place of the coronation of British monarchs.

5. It is the world's most-visited museum.

6. This New York City Art Deco skyscraper was built specifically for a car manufacturer.

7. The meeting place of the U.S. Congress.

8. This Catholic cathedral in Paris is dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

9. This Frank Lloyd Wright house is about 70 miles from Pittsburgh.

ANSWERS:

1. Pentagon

2. Taj Mahal

3. Parthenon

4. Westminster Abbey

5. The Louvre

6. The Chrysler Building

7. The Capitol Building (United States Capitol)

8. Notre-Dame de Paris

9. Fallingwater