6A-EAST

SYLVAN HILLS 28, SHERIDAN 27

Dylan Harris scored on a 3-yard touchdown with 7:23 left in the game to snap a 21-21 tie and give host Sylvan Hills (1-4, 1-3 6A-East) its first victory of the year.

Harris finished with 118 yards on 19 carries and scored 3 touchdowns for the Bears, who ran for 306 yards total. Joseph Thompson also had a touchdown run for Sylvan Hills.

Jarrett Atchley ran for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns for Sheridan (2-3, 2-2), which pulled within a point with 2:31 remaining in the game on a 14-yard scoring run from Blaine Shumate. But the extra-point attempt was blocked, allowing the Bears to escape.

Shumate had two rushing touchdowns for the Yellowjackets.