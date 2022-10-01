Tools & Toys: Kleensmart Easy Sweep and Redwoods Houseplant & Aroid Potting Mix

Redwoods Houseplant & Aroid Potting Mix

What’s to love: This potting mix was formulated for optimal draining to prevent a soggy environment in the pot that can lead to root rot.

What does it do: The potting mix by Ivy May is peat free and made from triple-ground responsibly sourced redwood bark, Douglas fir bark, perlite and earthworm castings with kelp and mineral rock. Every bag is hand mixed and poured into resealable and recyclable bags in California. The company has also partnered with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every bag of potting mix bought to help preserve the Redwood Forest. A five-quart bag sells for $14.99. For more information, go to ivymayco.com.

■ ■ ■

Kleensmart Easy Sweep

What’s to love: This broom eliminates the need for a dustpan with its built-in dirt collector.

What it does: Sweep a pile of dust and dirt from the floor and pick it up without having to bend over or use a dustpan. A small rotating brush and battery powered vacuum cleaner on one end of the broom head sweeps the dirt into a collection container by using a pressure activated button. The debris can easily be emptied into the trash. Easy Sweep sells for $32.99. Visit kleensmart.org for more information.