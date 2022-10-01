UAPB on the road without starting QB

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football Coach Doc Gamble said fatigue is an inevitable outcome of three-hour games. Still, a loss of focus is not.

Gamble said his players' concentration faded late in their loss at Alcorn State in Lorman, Miss., last Saturday. With at least four starters for UAPB (2-2, 0-1 SWAC) out for the game at Southern University today at Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, physical endurance might become an issue.

UAPB led at Alcorn by 11 points late in the third quarter but lost, 38-21, a three-score lead squandered by mental mistakes, Gamble said. Alcorn senior running back Jarveon Howard rushed for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

"We started doing things uncharacteristic of us offensively," Gamble said. "We had been playing in front of the chains, and then we started playing behind the chains [due to penalties]. That made it tough late in the game."

Kickoff at Southern is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central.

Southern (1-3, 0-1) is led by sophomore quarterback Besean McCray, who leads his team in rushing with 220 yards and passing with 303. He averages 7.1 yards a carry, with a long of 65, and has completed 58.6% of his passes for an average of 5.2 yards an attempt.

"I think he makes them go," Gamble said. "They go as he goes. You have to really focus in on him, but as he goes, they go."

UAPB's field leader has been senior quarterback Skyler Perry through the first four games this season, but he was injured during the 38-21 loss at Alcorn and will give way to sophomore reserve Jalen Macon for the start against Southern. Gamble said he is confident Macon would succeed.

"You're not going to see much dropoff from Skyler to Macon," Gamble said. "The only difference is game experience."

Macon, 6-5, 205 pounds, of Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro, entered late in UAPB's 63-7 loss at Oklahoma State, currently ranked No. 9 by The Associated Press, on Sept. 17. Whereas his statistical output was a mere 5 completions on 13 passes for 79 yards, Gamble said Macon handled the team well in a leadership role.

"If you go back and watch a little bit of the Oklahoma State game, he looks like he belongs," Gamble said.

UAPB will lose Perry's average of 152.8 passing yards a game. His four touchdown passes were tied for fourth in the SWAC, but the loss of three linebackers, including senior Isaac Peppers, could sting most, Gamble said.

Peppers leads UAPB with 27 tackles, and his six sacks lead the SWAC.

"We are real thin at one of our strongest units, and that hurt against Alcorn," Gamble said.

Gamble said he hopes his team takes lessons from the Alcorn loss.

"We're in great physical shape, but you have to be in great mental shape at the end of games," Gamble said. "At the tail end of practice, at the tail end of games, you're not at 100%, but you're 70 of 80% has to be better than the opponent's 70 or 80%."





Today’s game

UAPB AT SOUTHERN

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge

RADIO KPBA-FM 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/live

RECORDS Southern 1-3, 0-1 SWAC; UAPB 2-2, 0-1

COACHES Southern: Eric Dooley (1-3 in first season at Southern and 21-17 in fifth overall); UAPB: Doc Gamble (8-12 in third season at UAPB and overall)

SERIES Southern leads, 13-44-2

LAST MEETING Southern won, 34-7, on Oct. 16, 2021

NOTEWORTHY UAPB and Southern will meet in football for the 60th time. … UAPB is ranked second in the SWAC with an average of 38.0 points a game. Southern is third at 34.3. …Southern has given up an average of 25.0 points a game to rank fifth in the SWAC. UAPB had given up an average of 36.5 points to rank seventh. …UAPB is third in total offense with an average of 399.5 yards a game. Southern is second with an average of 408.7. …UAPB has been penalized 21 times through four games for 335 yards. Southern has been penalized 25 times through three games for 189 yards.



