UCA plays inaugural ASUN game

It has been exactly one month since fans were inside Estes Stadium to watch the University of Central Arkansas lose its season-opener to Missouri State on Sept. 1.

UCA has since made trips to face Ole Miss, Idaho State and Southeast Missouri State -- two of which resulted in losses.

To start October, UCA (1-3) is welcoming Austin Peay (4-1, 1-0 ASUN) to town for the Bears' inaugural ASUN Conference game.

Coach Nathan Brown said the Bears are wiping the slate clean as they enter conference play.

"It is nice now to go on a two-week stretch where you get to play at home in front of your fans, where you practice and work every day. That's a big deal," Brown said. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy, that three-game stretch, and knew we had a difficult schedule. We're just fortunate to be back on the other end of it now. Hopefully we can get some positive things going and get the ball rolling in a good direction for this team."

The most glaring part of their loss to Southeast Missouri State was the Bears' inability to find success running the ball.

UCA averaged 143 rushing yards per game in its first three contests. Against a Southeast Missouri State defensive front Brown likened to that of Iowa State, the Bears managed just 16.

The Bears ran the ball less against Southeast Missouri State than their previous games due to an early deficit. But after averaging 3.6 yards per carry in its first three games, they managed 0.7 per carry against SEMO.

Austin Peay presents a defensive scheme similar to SEMO, with three down lineman and a focus on stopping an inside running attack. Brown said he and his staff have come up with some ideas of how to maximize a running game that was an early strength.

"Some of our best sets are when we got two running backs in the game," He said. "When Darius Hale and Kylin James are both in the game at the same time, we've got to get more of that in because they're just so versatile."

James and Hale are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in all-purpose yards for UCA. Hale leads the Bears in rushing yards with 283, and James is second on the team in rushing (151) and receiving (181) yards.

Brown reiterated the need to get more creative offensively to maximize his offensive output, he also said there are some simple things his team has to do before any of that.

"At times, you've got to run the ball when people know you're going to run the ball," Brown said. "We didn't do that very well at times on Saturday, and that hurt us when it was all said and done."

Brown said he isn't all too concerned with the slow start to the season with conference play yet to start thanks to his past experience at UCA.

"I told our guys this Sunday night: I've been at UCA for a long time and I've been a part of two UCA football teams in the Division I era that started out 1-3 and were playoff teams, with one of those winning the conference championship," he said. "So 1-3 doesn't scare me. It is what it is. It's four nonconference games, and the way our ASUN Conference is set up, the majority of our games are nonconference games. But we have a chance to go on and control our own destiny within the ASUN."