5A-EAST

VALLEY VIEW 49, FORREST CITY 0

FORREST CITY – Valley View (4-1, 2-0 5A-East) jumped out to a huge lead and was never threatened in a rout.

Carson Turley had a 55-yard touchdown run to lead a number of players who got in the scoring column for the Blazers, who have won four games in a row since losing their opener to Harding Academy. Matt McMullen and Zane Guthrie also had rushing scores for Valley View.