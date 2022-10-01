Washington County voters who are overseas get wrong ballots after ‘clerical error’ by state vendor





FAYETTEVILLE -- Election officials say a clerical error led to 14 Washington County voters who are overseas receiving the wrong ballots by email or no ballots at all.

Chris Powell, press secretary for Secretary of State John Thurston, said Friday the problem has been corrected and the correct ballots sent to those who were affected. The issue was limited to Washington County, Powell said, and the Secretary of State's office is still looking at how the errors happened.

"We are gathering information on why/how the issue came about," Powell said. "It's important to note that the problem was resolved very quickly and is no longer an issue.

"Our elections staff followed up further and determined the error was not made by Washington County," Powell said. "There was a clerical error made by our vendor for this program, Enhanced Voting. The issue has been resolved and is not an ongoing problem."

Washington County Clerk Becky Lewallen said the problems were first brought to her attention Wednesday when a voter emailed her about receiving the wrong ballot.

"She got an Elm Springs ballot, and they live in Fayetteville," Lewallen said. Lewallen emailed that voter a PDF of the correct ballot.

Lewallen said as part of the normal election process, the Secretary of State's Office sends the county a list of voters who have requested overseas ballots. When her staff compared that list with information in her office, they found other voters had not been sent ballots by email as they had requested. Lewallen said the errors apparently affected 14 voters.

Voters who are living or traveling overseas can request absentee ballots under the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. The act covers members of the U.S. uniformed services and Merchant Marine, their family members and citizens residing outside the United States. The act was amended in 2009 to provide voters the option to request transmission of ballots electronically.

Powell said the process of sending out overseas ballots involved three pieces of information: lists of voters with precinct information, ballot styles from the county and a file that "maps out" or matches the precincts with the ballot styles.

The ballot style provides the list of races a voter can cast a ballot in, from the federal level down to the local level, according to Jennifer Price, Washington County's election director.

Powell said when the Secretary of State's office received the information "there were a few precincts that were not mapped out correctly."

"This was caught and fixed," he said in an email, but some email notifications had already been sent out to voters. Once the issue was discovered and corrected, he said, those voters were sent additional notices with the correct ballots.

Price said the overseas absentee ballots are printed out by the voters and are returned by regular mail to the county clerk's office where they are time-stamped and set aside. She said since the ballots are not returned using the normal ballot paper used by the county's voting machines, they are processed separately by hand and the election staff has to "recreate" them using the proper ballot paper. Since the overseas ballots are processed separately and by hand, she said, the staff can double check to make sure no duplicate ballots are counted and that voters returned the correct ballots.

"We will not be looking at how they voted, but at which races they voted in," Price said. "We will do everything we can to preserve the secrecy of the ballot."

