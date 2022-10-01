West Fork man arrested after vehicles broken into during funeral service in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they arrested a West Fork man after he reportedly broke into five vehicles parked at a funeral home during a memorial service.

Isaac Dale, 37, of 16978 Trace Branch Road in West Fork, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and other offenses. Dale was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

According to police, an officer was sent to the Nelson-Berna Funeral Home, 4520 N. Crossover Road, around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a funeral escort. According to a police report, the officer was flagged down and told five vehicles had been broken into during the funeral service.

Windows were broken on two of the vehicles, causing about $1,500 damage, and items stolen including phones, luggage and other electronic items. The estimated value of the items taken was put at more than $5,000.

An employee told police she had seen a man in front of the funeral home around 10 a.m. and described the vehicle he was standing next to as a brown four-door Buick. Another employee remembered the same vehicle leaving as the service was ending around 10:45 a.m.

One of the victims told police their cellphone was showing a location near 151 N. Platinum Drive and officers went to that area and found a brown Buick LeSabre with the license plate partially covered with duct tape. The officers stopped the car near South Industrial Place and South Armstrong Avenue.

According to the report, when an officer approached Dale, he saw him reach into his waistband and toss a glass breaker tool into the passenger side floorboard. An officer opened the passenger door to turn off the engine, and Dale turned the engine back on and put the car into drive, the report said. The officer and Dale fought over the gear shift of the car until it broke off and a stun gun was used to get Dale to comply with the officer's commands, police said.

Police said the items reported as stolen were found in the car. Dale reportedly told police another man borrowed his car and the items were inside the car when it was returned to him.