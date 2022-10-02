35-point quarter seals Lions’ loss





BATON ROUGE -- Facing fourth-and-5 to start the second quarter with a 7-3 lead, Southern University took a risk and stepped on the gas pedal.

Coming out of the quarter break, Cornelius Dyson went into the end zone untouched on a 35-yard reception from BeSean McCray, igniting a 35-point quarter for the Jaguars en route to a 59-3 win over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday.

"I'm not going to discredit them as a team," said UAPB cornerback Laprel Boyd, who intercepted a pass and returned it 16 yards in the first quarter. "Southern was a good team. A team like that who puts a score on us like that, I can't deny them of anything. What I will say is, as a team, we've definitely got to do our 1-11th. Everybody who plays has to do their job, and focus on doing their job every single time. Otherwise, we're going to let things get out of hand like that."

Dyson's catch was one of four touchdown completions for McCray, who completed 14 of 18 passes for 241 yards and ran eight times for 79 yards and another TD. The redshirt sophomore from Orlando, Fla., enjoyed a much better night than UAPB's surprise starter, sophomore Jalen Macon, who completed 12 of 21 passes for 134 yards but committed four turnovers.

Fifth-year senior Skyler Perry, a New Orleans native, dressed out but did not play before the crowd of 15,792 at A.W. Mumford Stadium. A UAPB athletic spokesperson confirmed Saturday that Perry injured his hand during the second half of last Saturday's loss to Alcorn State University, although he played the entire game. Perry did not practice the week leading to the Southern game, according to the spokesperson.

UAPB Coach Doc Gamble never hinted the entire week that Perry was injured or that he would start Macon, who left the game with an apparent injury of his own to his right leg on a strip-sack at the 13:50 mark of the third quarter.

Macon threw three interceptions in the process, with Corione Harris returning one of those 62 yards for a second-quarter touchdown to bump Southern's lead to 21-3.

Macon tossed his second pick to Kriston Davis as he overthrew Chrysten Cochran on the following drive. The Jaguars (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) capitalized on that with a 29-yard Kendric Rhymes touchdown run, one of three scores for the Houston freshman.

UAPB's next four drives ended with a punt, a pick and 45-yard return by linebacker Derrick Williams, end of the first half and Macon's fumble.

SEASON'S-WORST

It was a night where hardly anything went right for the Golden Lions (2-3, 0-2), who have lost three straight.

When Luke Jackson converted a 24-yard field goal with 7:14 left in the game, Southern led by the would-be final score, matching UAPB's largest deficit of the season (a 63-7 loss at Oklahoma State University on Sept. 17). Southern's 35-point second quarter was the largest UAPB gave up this season, topping Oklahoma State's 28-0 first quarter.

Southern, meanwhile, scored on seven of its eight first-half drives. The one where the Jaguars came up short ended with a 16-yard interception return by Laprel Boyd. Facing fourth-and-inches, UAPB settled for a 37-yard Cristofer Thompson field goal to pull within 7-3 at the 2:06 mark of the first quarter.

Rhymes, who caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from McCray on the game's opening drive, also ran 13 yards for a touchdown with 1:07 left before halftime.

McCray, who had 38 yards on 5 first-half carries, ran 36 yards for a second-quarter touchdown.

McCray also threw for two more touchdowns in the third quarter, one to tight end Gregory Perkins (14 yards) and another to receiver Cassius Allen (10 yards). Perkins and Allen finished with 68 yards each.

GOLDEN LION MISCUES

UAPB turned the ball over five times. Third-string quarterback Chancellor Edwards, a true freshman, tossed an interception to Jordan Carter in the third quarter.

Edwards completed 5 of 14 passes for 53 yards.

OTHER BIG PLAYS

McCray also had a 54-yard completion to Perkins to convert third-and-4 on the game's third play from scrimmage.

"Big plays only happen because, from what I know personally, it happens because of eyes," Boyd said. "Better eyes mean better plays, so we really have to trust what the coaches instill in us. They tell us these things before they happen. It's not like it's catching us off-guard. We know what's going to happen, and without us being disciplined, it's going to happen."

Southern, which collected 550 yards of offense, converted 10 of 15 third downs and 1 of 2 fourth downs.

Macon's longest completion went for 27 yards to Javaughn Williams.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Southern's defense, which held UAPB to 190 total yards, including 3 rushing.

Thomas Mimes led the Lions with three carries for 11 yards and Edwards carried two times for 5 yards. Dae'trell Cooper, Macon and Kayvon Britten combined for minus-13 yards.

NEXT UP ...

Next Saturday, UAPB will host Texas Southern University for homecoming at 2 p.m. Southern will visit Prairie View A&M University for a 4 p.m. start.





BeSean McCray, quarterback for Southern University, leaps over Syncere Jones, a Golden Lions defensive back, in Saturday night's game at Baton Rouge. (Special to The Commercial/John Ballance, The Advocate)

Special to The Commercial



