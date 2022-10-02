6 Arkansas political candidates found to have active state tax liens





Six candidates for state and federal offices in the Nov. 8 general election have active state tax liens ranging from a bit above $1,000 to slightly more than $80,000, state records show.

Some of the candidates hope to resolve the active state tax liens soon, and some are in the process of paying back their taxes under a payment plan.

The candidates with active state tax liens include one seeking a U.S. Senate seat, one running for a prosecuting attorney post and four vying for state House of Representative seats based on records provided by the state Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. They include three Libertarian candidates, two Democrats and a candidate for a nonpartisan office.

Records show prosecuting attorney candidate Martin Lilly of Jonesboro has the largest income tax lien total at $80,158.69 and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Natalie James of Little Rock has the second-largest total of tax liens at $11,394.73.

A lien is a legal claim on a piece of property as security for the payment of the debt.

Lilly, who is a deputy prosecuting attorney running for prosecuting attorney in Judicial District 2, said Thursday that a law firm that handles tax issues has been representing him and negotiated on his behalf regarding outstanding state and federal tax liens.

"We have finally reached an agreement with everyone," he said. "Hopefully the checks will be coming out next week."

Lilly said the holdup has been with the Internal Revenue Service and "we are getting it resolved." He said he hopes the state and federal tax liens are resolved next week.

"I wish it were already done," he said.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Lilly is vying with Sonia Fonticiella of Paragould for the prosecuting attorney post in Judicial District 2, which includes Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett counties.

In April, he said he hoped to have the state tax liens against him resolved by the May 24 non-partisan election. He advanced to the general election by finishing second in a three-way race with Corey Seats and Fonticiella for the prosecuting attorney post. Fonticiella garnered 11,565 votes, compared to 9,080 for Lilly and 8,359 for Seats, according to the secretary of state's website.

According to the state finance department, the following state tax liens are filed against Martin and Sandra Lilly:

• An individual income tax lien for $8,780.91 for 2019. The tax lien was filed Jan. 18, 2022, with the Craighead County circuit clerk.

• An individual income tax lien for $4,231.06 for 2020. The tax lien was filed Nov. 1, 2021, with the Craighead County circuit clerk.

• An individual income tax lien for $41,684.28 for 2016, 2017 and 2018. The tax lien was filed Sept. 1, 2020, with the Craighead County circuit clerk.

• An individual income tax lien for $8,444.80 for 2013. The tax lien was filed Feb. 20, 2018, with the Craighead County circuit clerk.

• An individual income tax lien for $7,897.37 for 2014. The tax lien was filed Dec. 20, 2017, with the Craighead County circuit clerk.

• An individual income tax lien for $1,025.86 for 2009. The tax lien was filed May 23, 2016, with the Craighead County circuit clerk.

• An individual income tax lien for $7,582.64 for 2015. The tax lien was filed Jan. 23, 2018, with the Craighead County circuit court.

In addition, there is an individual income tax lien filed against Martin Lilly for $511.77 for 2012. The tax lien was filed Oct. 20, 2014, with the Craighead County circuit clerk.

Paul Gehring, an assistant revenue commissioner at the state Department of Finance and Administration, said there are eight active liens filed against these taxpayers that have a current balance totaling $77,034.37.

Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the finance department, said Friday that the amount listed on liens may not be consistent with the balance owed by the taxpayer as a result of interest and penalties.

Interest and penalties are applied at the lawful rate until the lien is paid, he said. The totals also may differ as the result of a payment made by the taxpayer, he said.

James, a Democrat, is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman in the Nov. 8 general election. Libertarian candidate Kenneth Cates of Harrison also is vying for the post.

Two state tax liens were filed against James in 2020: one for $8,981.62 in individual income taxes for 2018 and another for $2,413.11 for 2019.

The first lien was filed Dec. 17, 2020, and the second was filed Dec. 30, 2020.

There are two active liens filed against this taxpayer that have a current balance totaling $15,256.25, Gehring said.

James, a Realtor, said her taxes were filed incorrectly by a certified public accountant and the filings didn't include mileage and deductions. Then, she said, she amended her state and federal tax filings after hiring a new certified public accountant.

James said she is waiting to hear whether the federal and state officials accept the amended tax filings.

The issues of state taxes "are passionate to me because I see and hear the working-class families affected as I'm campaigning daily," she said.

"We should reduce the red tape so that it's not hard to navigate for average working folks. If anyone should get tax cuts it should be the working-class people of Arkansas along with the resources to the state agencies that need them [in] education," James said.

Hardin, of the finance department, said the department initially mails the taxpayer a notice of proposed assessment regarding the amount due, and the taxpayer can either pay the assessment in full or file a protest within 60 days.

If the taxpayer does not file a protest or the balance remains after the 60-day period, the department mails a notice of final assessment to the taxpayer, he said. The notice of final assessment states that if the balance is not paid within 10 days, a lien will be filed.

Ten days after the final notice, the department determines if a lien is created and filed if the balance remains, Hardin said. If the department and the taxpayer have entered into a 12-month payment plan, "an indicator is placed within our system that prevents the filing of a lien for the filing period (tax year) included in the Notice of Final Assessment," he said.

If the taxpayer does not pay the balance in full or contact the department to establish a 12-month payment plan, the finance department creates, files and issues a lien to the circuit clerk's office where the individual resides, he said. The department also mails the taxpayer a taxpayer lien notice. Once the lien is filed, the amount owed must be paid in full in order for the lien to be released, he said.

STATE HOUSE CANDIDATES

The largest amount of state tax liens filed against a state House candidate is the $4,040.62 in state tax liens filed against Libertarian candidate Clayton Hall of Judsonia. He is vying with Republican nominee Wayne Long of Bradford in House District 39.

The finance department has active tax liens against Clayton and Mandie Hall: one filed Nov. 18, 2021, with the White County circuit clerk for $3,023.95 in individual income taxes for 2019 and 2020 and one filed Dec. 6, 2019, for $1,016.67 for 2018.

Gehring said there are two remaining active liens filed against these taxpayers that have a current balance totaling $4,254.10.

Democratic candidate Roy Vaughn of Alexander is running for state representative in District 81. He is vying with Republican nominee R.J. Hawk of Bryant and Libertarian candidate Greg Sharp of Bryant.

A state tax lien was filed against Vaughn with the Saline County circuit clerk Dec. 3, 2019, for $2,972.20 in individual income taxes in 2018. Gehring said there is one active lien filed against this taxpayer that has a current balance of $3,050.13.

Vaughn said Thursday that he is paying back the taxes owed under a structured repayment plan.

He said he owes state taxes because there was a discrepancy on one of his tax filings and "I ended up owing more than I thought."

Cheryl Primm, a Libertarian candidate from Bono, is running for state representative in District 30. She is vying with state Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, in the general election. She has total active state liens of $2,122.31.

A state tax lien was filed against Primm on July 13, 2020, for $1,021.83 in individual income taxes for 2017. A second state tax lien was filed March 23, 2021, against Primm for $1,100.48 in individual income taxes for 2018 and 2019.

Gehring said there are two active liens filed against this taxpayer that have a current balance totaling $2,290.44.

Teresa Norman, a Libertarian candidate from Salem, is running for state representative in District 2. She is running for the House post against Republican nominee Troy Steimel of Pocahontas.

A state tax lien was filed against Teresa and Michael Norman on Jan. 9, 2020, for $1,018.57 in individual income taxes for 2013.

Gehring said there is one active lien filed against these taxpayers that has a current balance of $1,284.55.

Information about the total number of active state tax liens and how much in state taxes is owed based on these liens was not available through the state Department of Finance and Administration on Friday.





