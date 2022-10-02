Aces in the Hole

RONNIE BURRESS, No. 13, Newport Country Club, 149 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Lynn Meachum, Jabez Jackson, Mike Fowler, Dennis Williams.

MASON COLEMAN, No. 5, The Course at River Oaks (Searcy), 134 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Spencer Landers.

GARY ELLIOTT, No. 2, Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), 120 yards, 6-hybrid. Witnesses: Gary Washington, Bill Keopple.

SONNY HARVESON, No. 13, Nutters Chapel Golf and Country Club (Conway), 165 yards, 5-wood. Witnesses: Jim Lewis, Jim Fulmer, Mike Cresswell.

RAYMOND MEANS, No. 13, The Course at River Oaks (Conway), 165 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: John Clayton, Eric Morrison.

SUNG PARK, No. 16, Eagle Hill Golf and Athletic Club, 173 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Joseph Park, Steve Im, Mike Lim, Michael Choi.

