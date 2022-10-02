Malik Young, a freshman from Cordova, Tenn., and Allen Watson, a junior from Wynne in Northeast Arkansas, have been named recipients of the 2022-23 Botham Jean Business Scholarship at Harding University. Previous recipients Trisha Magadu, a senior from Norton, Zimbabwe, and Rollansky Darote, a senior from Miami, Fla., will continue to receive the scholarship through their graduation. All four students are studying accounting. The Harding University Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers, established the scholarship in 2019 to support historically underrepresented populations as they pursue degrees within the College of Business Administration. This year’s recipients have been chosen for their academic excellence and demonstrated leadership. The scholarship was established by Harding and PwC in honor of Botham Jean, a 2016 alumnus of Harding University who was tragically killed Sept. 6, 2018, at his home in Dallas. Jean was a risk assurance associate with PwC. The firm initially established the scholarship fund with a gift of $50,000. Through personal contributions from PwC partners and staff and the PwC Matching Gift Program, it has grown to more than $900,000.

Southern Arkansas University has named University Hall to Mallory Hall in honor of Kathleen Jordan Mallory, one of the first two Black students to attend classes at Southern State College while she was teaching at Carver School in Stephens in South Arkansas, Mallory graduated from Philander Smith College in 1955 and earned her master’s degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 1957. While teaching at Southern State College, Mallory completed a doctoral degree at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Mallory taught in public schools in Arkansas, including Crossett, Camden and Hope. On Aug. 29, 1974, Mallory became the first Black faculty member in the general education program at Southern State College. She retired from Southern Arkansas University in 2010.

Mitchell Mead and Steven Winchell, both participants of the Heber Springs campus Student Support Services TRIO program at Arkansas State University-Beebe, have been awarded a regional collegiate scholarship from the Southwest Association of Student Assistance Programs. Mead is an agriculture major from Quitman. Winchell, from Fairfield Bay, is pursuing an Associate of Science in Liberal Arts degree in education toward a career teaching algebra and math in college.

DeKevious Wilson is one of 30 individuals selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022-23 academic year. A native of Helena-West Helena, Wilson earned a Master of Science degree in college student personnel from Arkansas Tech University in 2013. He has worked as a higher education professional and as a counselor for the South Side of Chicago’s Youth Guidance’s Becoming A Man program that facilitates academic success and seeks to reduce violence among boys and young men of color. He is a regional manager for the program and pursuing a master’s degree in public policy at the University of Chicago.

