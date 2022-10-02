Ambulance thief jailed in disturbance

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman on probation for stealing an ambulance in 2020 was arrested in connection with a disturbance at her apartment complex and the injury of a Garland County sheriff's deputy who responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Robyn Suzanne Baker, 36, of 200 Springwood Road was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m. outside her residence and charged with a felony count of second-degree battery, punishable by up to six years in prison, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

She had pleaded guilty on May 17, 2021, to theft of property over $25,000 for the theft of a LifeNet ambulance from CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs on Nov. 2, 2020, and was sentenced to three years' supervised probation.