Arkansas-Alabama scoring summary

Alabama;14 14 0 21 -- 49

Arkansas;0 7 16 3 -- 26

FIRST QUARTER

• Alabama

TIME 7:41 (2:09 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Kobe Prentice caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young. Will Reichard kicked the extra point.

ALABAMA 7, ARKANSAS 0

• Alabama

TIME 2:35 (3:05 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Young ran 8 yards for a touchdown. Reichard kicked the extra point.

ALABAMA 14, ARKANSAS 0

SECOND QUARTER

• Alabama

TIME 8:29 (:45 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Jalen Milroe ran 3 yards for a touchdown. Reichard kicked the extra point.

ALABAMA 21, ARKANSAS 0

• Alabama

TIME 2:51 (4:05 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY JoJo Earle caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Milroe. Reichard kicked the extra point.

ALABAMA 28, ARKANSAS 0

• Arkansas

TIME :21 (2:30 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Ketron Jackson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson. Cam Little kicked the extra point.

ALABAMA 28, ARKANSAS 7

THIRD QUARTER

• Arkansas

TIME 7:47 (2:49 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY AJ Green ran 13 yards for a touchdown. Little kicked the extra point.

ALABAMA 28, ARKANSAS 14

• Arkansas

TIME 1:38 (6:04 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Little kicked a 22-yard field goal.

ALABAMA 28, ARKANSAS 17

• Arkansas

TIME :19 (:06 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Raheim Sanders ran 3 yards for a touchdown. Jefferson's 2-point run attempt failed.

ALABAMA 28, ARKANSAS 23

FOURTH QUARTER

• Alabama

TIME 14:09 (1:10 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Jase McClellan ran 3 yards for a touchdown. Reichard kicked the extra point.

ALABAMA 35, ARKANSAS 23

• Alabama

TIME 12:17 (:12 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Jahmyr Gibbs ran 72 yards for a touchdown. Reichard kicked the extra point.

ALABAMA 42, ARKANSAS 23

• Arkansas

TIME 7:38 (4:39 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Little kicked a 34-yard field goal.

ALABAMA 42, ARKANSAS 26

• Alabama

TIME 6:55 (:43 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Gibbs ran 76 yards for a touchdown. Reichard kicked the extra point.

ALABAMA 49, ARKANSAS 26