Arkansas’ count of hospitalized covid patients falls below 200 for the first time since June

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 fell by double digits for the fourth consecutive day Saturday, bringing the number of patients below 200 for the first time since June, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Saturday's report showed 199 people hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of 16 from the day before, and the first time since June 26 that fewer than 200 people in the state have been hospitalized.

The state reported 248 new infections Saturday, more than 100 fewer than the day before and lower still than the 394 new cases reported the Saturday before.

In all, 4,810 virus cases were considered active in the state Saturday, 56 less than were reported Friday and 2,077 less than the number of cases deemed active seven days before. Saturday's report marked the 14th consecutive decline in the state's count of active cases.

The day's numbers brought the total reported count of cases up to 951,892, with 934,655 cases considered recovered.

Another 16 deaths from the virus were reported Saturday, bringing the pandemic's total reported toll to 12,181.

Among hospitalized patients, 40 were being treated in intensive care units across the state. That was one more than reported Friday, but eight less than were reported last Saturday.

For the third day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators stayed at 17, which was down from the 20 reported a week before.

The state reported that 1,957 booster doses had been given since Friday's report, bringing the total number of booster doses that have been administered to 857,817. In the past seven days, 11,418 booster doses were given, data show.

Also Saturday, the number of fully vaccinated people was up to 1,668,615, marking an increase of 2,139 from last Saturday's report.