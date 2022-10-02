Arkansas unranked, Alabama No. 1 in new AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday and Alabama regained the top spot in the poll following the Crimson Tide's 49-26 victory over the Razorbacks.

Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) is fourth among unranked teams receiving votes in this poll. LSU, ranked 25th, received 108 vote points. The Razorbacks received 76 points.

Ranked 10th in the poll two weeks ago, Arkansas tumbled 10 spots following a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Sept. 24. The Razorbacks were ranked 20th for the game against Alabama.

Arkansas is unranked in the AP poll for the first time since Nov. 7, 2021. The Razorbacks were ranked 21st in the final AP poll of last season and began this season ranked 19th.

Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) is ranked 23rd this week ahead of its home game against Arkansas on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bulldogs defeated Texas A&M 42-24 in its first of a two-game SEC homestand.

The trip to Starkville, Miss., will be the first true road game for the Razorbacks, who lost to Texas A&M on a neutral field in Arlington, Texas.

Texas A&M also fell out of this week's poll, but the SEC kept the same number of ranked teams (7) with the additions of previously unranked Mississippi State and LSU.

Alabama edged Georgia by two voting points for the No. 1 spot, three weeks after the reigning national champion Bulldogs overtook the Crimson Tide atop the poll. Georgia received 28 first-place votes this week and Alabama received 25.

Third-ranked Ohio State received 10 first-place votes.

Alabama and Georgia are undefeated, but the Bulldogs struggled to beat Missouri 26-22 on Saturday.

Other ranked SEC teams this week are Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (9) and Kentucky (13).

Cincinnati, which lost 31-24 at Arkansas to open the season, rejoined the poll this week at No. 24. BYU, which is scheduled to host the Razorbacks on Oct. 15, is ranked 16th.

AP Top 25 Poll, Oct. 2

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Georgia (5-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Michigan (5-0)

5. Clemson (5-0)

6. Southern Cal (5-0)

7. Oklahoma State (4-0)

8. Tennessee (4-0)

9. Ole Miss (5-0)

10. Penn State (5-0)

11. Utah (4-1)

12. Oregon (4-1)

13. Kentucky (4-1)

14. North Carolina State (4-1)

15. Wake Forest (4-1)

16. BYU (4-1)

17. TCU (4-0)

18. UCLA (5-0)

19. Kansas (5-0)

20. Kansas State (4-1)

21. Washington (4-1)

22. Syracuse (5-0)

23. Mississippi State (4-1)

24. Cincinnati (4-1)

25. LSU (4-1)



