Army recruiters miss goal by 15,000 troops

WASHINGTON -- The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers -- or 25% -- short of its recruitment goal this year, officials confirmed Friday, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled in a tight jobs market to find young people willing and fit to enlist.

While the Army was the only service that didn't meet its target, all of the others had to dig deep into their pools of delayed-entry applicants, which will put them behind as they began the new recruiting year Saturday.

According to officials, the Marine Corps, which usually goes into each fiscal year with as much as 50% of its recruiting goal already locked in, has only a bit more than 30%.

The Air Force and the Navy will only have about 10% of their goals as they start the new fiscal year. The Air Force usually has about 25%.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details on the recruiting totals that have not yet been released.

"In the Army's most challenging recruiting year since the start of the all-volunteer force, we will only achieve 75% of our fiscal year '22 recruiting goal," Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a statement to The Associated Press. "If recruiting challenges persist, we will draw on the Guard and Reserve to augment active-duty forces, and may need to trim our force structure."

Officials said the Army brought in about 45,000 soldiers during the fiscal year that ended Friday. The goal was 60,000.

The Air Force, meanwhile, was able to pull enough recruits from its delayed-entry pool to exactly meet its goal to bring in 26,151 recruits this year.

"We're going to be starting 2023 in a tougher position than we started 2022," Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas, head of the Air Force Recruiting Service, said at a conference this month.

The causes for the recruiting struggles are varied.

Two years of the pandemic shut off recruiters' access to schools, public events, fairs and other youth organizations where they often find prospects. Moving to online recruiting -- as in-person meetings closed down -- was only marginally successful.

Military leaders used increased enlistment bonuses and other programs to try and build their numbers this year, but they say it's getting more difficult to compete with private industry in the tight labor market.

Exacerbating the problem is the fact that according to estimates, just 23% of young people can meet the military's fitness, educational and moral requirements -- with many disqualified for reasons ranging from medical issues to criminal records and tattoos.

It's unclear how much the debate over the covid-19 vaccine is playing in the recruiting struggles. So far, the Army has discharged more than 1,700 soldiers for refusing to take the mandated vaccine.

The services are grappling with a number of new programs and other changes to beef up recruiting but face lingering questions about how best to convince young people that military life is a viable option for them.