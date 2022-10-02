Arrows dedicate win to injured teammate

LAVACA — After just one offensive snap Friday night, Lavaca was playing with heavy hearts.

Senior offensive lineman Isaac Morris was helped off the field with a leg injury and didn’t return after the opening play of the game. His teammates knew what to do following that in a 35-6 victory against Hackett.

“As soon as it happened, I told the guys that we were going to help him out and play for him,” Lavaca quarterback Maddox Noel said. “He was still supporting us, so we wanted to push through for him. He would be out there with us holding the trophy if it wasn’t for the crutches.”

Sophomore lineman Gage Lautzenheiser stepped up in Morris’ place, and the Golden Arrows went to their rushing attack early and often.

Lavaca used back-to-back running touchdowns for a 21-0 second-quarter lead and didn’t look back after that.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Teammates describe wide receiver Fischer Martin as deceptively fast. It was on full display during a 32-yard touchdown to take a 35-6 lead in the third quarter.

Martin caught a short screen pass on the right side of the field on a second-and-19 play. He utilized his quickness and evasiveness to switch sides and find the end zone on the left side of the field for Lavaca.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Noel took his game to another level Friday in the first-ever Battle of Sebastian County trophy game.

Noel finished 9-of-10 passing for 119 yards with 3 touchdowns. He rushed 18 times for 183 yards and had another score on the ground.

Noel also had a pass break-up on defense during a key third down. He made his fair share of big plays in the air and on the ground. His touchdown tosses went for 21, 31 and 32 yards, and he had eight rushes go for more than 10 yards with a long of 55 yards.

INJURY REPORT

Morris was lost just one play into the game for Lavaca, who also had fellow lineman Branden Johnson leave with an injury, but he did return.

NOTABLE

Lavaca is now 5-0 for the first time since 2005 when coach Mark Headley also coached that team. … The Golden Arrows’ defense forced five turnovers (four on downs with an interception by Andrew Johnson). … Dakota Hartsfield rushed just 14 times for 114 yards and a score for Lavaca. … Hackett moved the ball well on offense with nearly 20 first downs but had its drives stall throughout the night. … The Hornets were led by quarterback Cole Ketchum, who completed 26-of-43 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown. … Hackett receiver Brycen Hamilton caught 11 passes for 87 yards.

UP NEXT

Both programs continue 3A-1 Conference play this week. Lavaca travels to West Fork (3-2, 0-2), which is coming off a 48-21 loss to Booneville. Hackett (1-4, 0-2) looks to rebound by hosting Cedarville (1-4, 0-2), which most recently dropped a 48-6 decision to