Bankruptcy watch

ALMA Kathy Lynn Baca, 120 Daybreak Lane, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
AMITY Michael Casey Williams, 424 S. Hill St., Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Hannah Jeanne Williams, 424 S. Hill St, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Susan A. Thompson, 11 Deer Park Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
ATKINS Rhonda E. Rowe, 9649 U.S. 64, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
BARLING Cynthia Jane Davis, 1308 6th Terrace, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Leann Lowe, 1907 Porter St., Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
BAUXITE Tanya Maples, 7812 Mars Hill Road, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
James Edward Nowlin, 15726 Childres Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Ariel McBride, 6626 Hollywood Ave., Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jeanette M. Crew, 1664 White Oak Circle, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Thomas L. Kilburn Jr., 704 Banner, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patty A. Holiman-Kilburn, 704 Banner, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Jeffrey Jones, 2800 S.W. Ables Drive, No. 5, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
BLEVINS Wanda Gail Boyce, 5475 Ark. 371 South, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Sonya Marie Modica, 1200 Short St., Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
BOONEVILLE Hershel Dean Swint, 2307 N. Ark. 23, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Kelton Y. Page, 3307 Andrew Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT David G. Burnett, 33 Wheetly Lane, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jessica C. Burnett, 33 Wheetly Lane, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kevin Lee Brown, 3001 W. Main St., Apt. 713, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Angelia Kay Brown, 3001 W. Main St, Apt. 713, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Andrew J. Rawe, 2289 Ark. 38, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cherryl L Rawe, 2289 Ark. 38, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lucas Thomas, 22 Hunters Cove, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Leigh Thomas, 22 Hunters Cove, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Jamie Jay Mahaffey, 3530 U.S. 79 North, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
CAVE CITY Nathaniel Alexander Ayers, 470 Park St., Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
CHARLESTON Robert Silva Sr., 1221 Grand Ridge Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Leslie Francine Silva, 1221 Grand Ridge Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Aaron Lee Oliver, 30 E. Lakeshore Drive, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cody Evan Billingsley, 1 Pottawattamie Drive, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Kay Lynn McFall, 27 Sagewood, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nora Simmons, 38 Kensington Drive, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brittany Nicole Eblen, 2920 Beechwood Drive, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT James Allen Sled III, 116 Ashley Road, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mallory Jo Sled, 116 Ashley Road, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
DARDANELLE Justin Thomas Branson, 406 N. Front St., Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
DOVER Danny Mark Thomas, 881 Bowers Loop, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Treva Jane Thomas, 881 Bowers Loop, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO John David Reed, 346 Colony East Drive, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE James Michael Riley, 2312 W. Maine St., Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
John Phongsavath, 2435 N. Brophy Circle, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Darrell M. Howard, 3136 W. Gypsum Drive, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Mexhide Howard, 3136 W. Gypsum Drive, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Angel Edgardo Romero-Rodriguez, 1151 E. Shepherd Lane Apt. 308, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Zachary P Stadther, 607 N. Keats, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Erik Myklebost, P.O. Box 773, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Jasimine D. Jackson, 3606 Roosevelt Road, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Diedra Bradley, P.O. Box 6713, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
FRANKLIN Nicholas Bradley Rush, 45 Rush Lane, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
GENTRY Paula Nanette Alsup, 303 E. Benton St., Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
GRAVETTE Maurice Sean Breen, 16058 Rocky Dell Hollow Road, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Amber Gilmore, 168 Burgess Lane, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
HACKETT Jennifer Ranee Boyster, 10039 Southshore Drive, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
HAVANA Michael Ray Phillips, 305 N. Mitchell, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rebecca Ann Phillips, 305 N. Mitchell, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Ryan Michael Gossett, 606 W. Sugar Loaf St., Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
HIGGINSON Robert A. Clift, 134 Searcy Drive, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Terry L. Clift, 134 Searcy Drive, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOPE Jeffery C. Treadwell, 356 Hempstead 104 North, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Patty Treadwell, 356 Hempstead 104 North, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Charles R. James Jr., 4470 Ark. 29 North, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Latisha M. James, 4470 Ark. 29 North, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Katherine Lashun Hannah, P.O. Box 592, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bill Volland, 606 Trivista Left St., Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jack Edward Bailey, 1123 Burchwood Bay, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ronald Ray Berry, 329 Lawler Place, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer A. Berry, 329 Lawler Place, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Billie Jo Wilson, 921 Shady Grove Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Deannia Kesl, 3702 Ark. 290, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Whitney Bond, 115 Hobson Avenue, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Patricia Beal, 311 Crescent Ave., Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Robert Clinton Patterson, 11 Campeon Way, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOUSTON Glenn Arthur Gregg, 97 Turkey Run Loop, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Tionna Chantol Martin, 1808 Oakwood Drive, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Latasha Lowery, 3201 Cloverridge Drive, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 7.
Wesley Frances O'Donohue III, 105 Blue Jay Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Marion T. Broaddus, 633 Paul Place, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Faith Lynn Marshall, 2210 Harrisburg Road, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Steven Paul Glbson, 3209 Sage Oaks Cove, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Leonel L. Pacheco, 1405 Magnolia Road, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Robert Pernell Gordon, 1913 Millbranch Lane, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mary Elizabeth Jennings, 3800 Harrisburg Road., Apt 903, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
JUDSONIA Justin Dillard, 108 White Oak Drive, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Andrea R. Dillard, 108 White Oak Drive, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Krystal L Butler, 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Eugene Hinton Jr., 14323 E. Front St., Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sherry N. Hinton, 14323 East Front St., Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Yasmin Tiasha Brown, 4705 W. 28th St., Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tyree Shelton, 13500 Chenal Pkwy., Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mekayla Mitchell, 62 South Meadowcliff Drive, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Velma Lamarn Creggett, 1200 Commerce St., Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Catherine Hair, 5507 Grays Lane, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kevin McElwee, 9517 Emerald Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stefan R Johnson, 320 Rose St., Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jessica Johnson, 320 Rose St., Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristi N. Brown, 13500 Chenal Pkwy., Apt. 1103, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tyuana Robinson, 5507 Grays Lane, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Akeia Floyd, 8500 Michael Court, Apt. 138, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tammy D. Kindred, 1121 E. 8th Street, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Warren W. Sweatt, 421 Trumpler St. Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Barbara J. Sweatt, 421 Trumpler St. Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Marilyn L. Clark, 6504 Tulip Road, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Sherry D. Higgins, 24 Sydney Place, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Donald Havens, 24 Sydney Place, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Donald R. Benson Sr., 19407 N. Pass, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Vernon James Cessor III, 2111 Jones St., Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Sherrie D. White, 10901 Richmond Loop, Apt C, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Malik Scott, 9 Vantage Drive, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
MELBOURNE Nicole Dutton, 352 Wild Rose Lane, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
MINERAL SPRINGS Melissa Walls, P.O. Box 785, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Rona Renee Rush, 117 Haynieville Lane, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amanda Marie Adair, 467 S Edwards St., Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Courtney Paige Proctor, 701 Miller St., Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
NEWPORT Thomas Raymond Rushing, 719 Josephine St., Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tammy Leigh Rushing, 719 Josephine St., Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michael Glenn Hicks, 1309 Christi Drive, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Breyona D. Edwards, 3044 North Hills Blvd., Apt. 2305, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
James Louis Hachtmeyer Jr., 818 W. 55th St., Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
Stephanie L Honorable, 815 Cedar St., Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joetta Hutchins, 6408 Magnolia Way, Sept. 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
James L. Hubbard Sr., 5805 Green Valley Avenue, Sept. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Colby Easter, 2221 Moortown Drive, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dovie Green Burnett, 902 W. 55th, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
OMAHA Bryan M. Griffith, 7849 Pine Meadows Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tracie S. Griffith, 7849 Pine Meadows Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
OZARK Letetia A Ross, 310 Fanes Creek Road, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Daniel J Ross, 310 Fanes Creek Road, Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Benjamin E Luke, 253 Greene 818 Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Timothy Dale Ross, 301 Gavin Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Destiny Rose Ross, 301 Gavin Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
PEARCY Kendall Desmond McDaniel, 134 Medford Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carla Jean McDaniel, 134 Medford Rd, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Catrena S. Childress, 1510 E. Ninth Ave., Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Pamela Jeanenne Wilkins, 808 S. Washington St., Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Yakima R. Lovette, 3301 Ridgway Road, Sept. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Darryl Len Higgins, 709 W. 13th Ave., Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Garland Shy, 3109 Bugle Dr., Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 13.
Buzz Damone Adkins, 6812 S. Hazel St. Apt 207, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
PLUMERVILLE Robin Willene Cunningham, P.O. Box 433, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
POCAHONTAS Kerry Crismon, 743 Mill Road., Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Crismon, 743 Mill Road., Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
QUITMAN Steven J. Cook, 74 Chapel Lake Circcle, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia I. Cook, 74 Chapel Lake Circcle, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Savada L Carswell, 2805 S. 28th Place, Apt. 12, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Joy Giese, 112 Mooncrest Way, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Heather Marie Bartlett, 114 Crystal Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jonathan Killer, 163 High Acres Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brenda Killer, 163 High Acres Drive, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Kevin J. Blache, 403 Roundabout Circle, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amanda K. Blache, 403 Roundabout Circle, Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Joshua Simoneaux, 8100 N. Claremont Ave., Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristyn N. Calvery, 5021 Batesville Pike, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
SIMS Steven John Lukas, 249 Hattor Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
SMACKOVER Jamarkus Tyrell Renix, 238 Union Road, Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Brad Orley Harrington Jr., 1136 Greenway St., Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Carrie L. Bowman, 3044 Chelsey Lane, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
Amanda N McCutcheon, 3044 Chelsey Lane, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Ann Anderson, 2008 N. Henderson, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
TRASKWOOD Caleb Wood, 2019 Traskwood Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Marye F. Hatman, 903 S. 38th St., Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Karla L. Lewis, 111 S. 14th St., Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristin N. Picco, 1000 Sandstone Drive, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
WALNUT RIDGE Stacy D. Hall, 344 Avenue B, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 7.
WARREN Uwanda Wright, 8 Lark St., Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
WESLEY Shelbi Nicole Duncan, P.O. Box 7, Sept. 28, 2022, Chapter 7.
WEST HELENA Tracy Mayweather, 318 DeSoto St., Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Crystal McFarland, 615 Dover Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL James Leonard Huff III, 302 Palomino Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Ann Huff, 302 Palomino Road, Sept. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.