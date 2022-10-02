Basketball targets Fall and Diop leave Fayetteville with positive vibes

FAYETTEVILLE--

Arkansas hosted top basketball recruits Baye Fall and Assane Diop for official visits came away happy with their trip to Fayetteville.

Fall, 6-11, 217 pounds and Diop, 6-10, 194, are playing their senior seasons at Denver Accelerated Schools. ESPN rates Fall a 5-star recruit and Diop a 4-star.

“It was good, it was really good,” Fall said. “We enjoyed it. We went and watched practice and when we first came we’ve seen the atmosphere here. You know people going to restaurants and to the prep rallies and everything. It’s amazing.”

The cousins visited Arkansas in February and attended the victory over Kentucky.

“It was good, we enjoyed it like always,” Diop said. “We came here last season and it was good so that was a enough and we thought we should make an official one. We enjoyed the visit. The fans were good and the coaches are every time The players were good this time. Every time too.”

ESPN also rates Fall the No. 3 center nationally for the 2023 class and they No. 20 overall prospect. He has also officially visited Rutgers, Auburn and Seton Hall.

“I think I’m going to go back to Auburn, but I don’t know yet,” Fall said.

Diop is also rated the No. 10 power forward and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2023 class. He reports making official visits to Colorado and Seton Hall.

“This is my last one,” he said of Arkansas.

Fall and Diop played for the Colorado Hawks that’s ran by Fort Smith native Greg Willis. Former Hog great Ron Brewer and Willis led Northside to a 30-0 season in 1974 and an overall state championship.

Willis and his wife accompanied Fall and Diop on the trip. Fall and Diop participated in the prestigious NBPA top 100 camp in late June with Fall being named to the 10 man All Star team.

Fall was able to pick up more info on the Arkansas program over the weekend.

“Just more details about the program, how they do stuff,” Fall said.”How they track details, the technology and some similarities of this program and to the NBA.”

Coach Eric Musselman, assistant coach Keith Smart and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr.’s 52 years of NBA experience impresses Fall.

"It makes me feel blessed to get recruited by people like this because they got it all, really.” he said. “They have everything.”

Fall and Diop took in the Arkansas- Alabama football game which highlighted the visit for Diop.

“I think the best part was the football game,” Diop said. “We’re basketball players but the football game was fun. We can see how the fans support the team.”

The fans blew Diop away.

“I didn’t know it was like that,” he said. “Like we went to the football game and this little kid having a sign saying that ‘We want Assane and Baye here’. That was huge and we have some people taking our pictures. That was really huge.”

Fall said the trip helped the Hogs.

“It’s a plus for them because of positive things, I like positive things.” Fall said.

Musselman has produced several videos of him playing as a techno DJ with various Razorback players dancing in the background. He and the players recreated it during the football game.

“I think it was cool, I think it was cool, really funny,” Fall said. “He told us he was going to do that and then seeing it like on the big screen it was really funny with the guys in the back.”

Diop got a kick out of Musselman and the players doing the same skit at the game.

“Coach Muss is like that,” Diop said. “He has high energy and all. We came here for the Kentucky game and we can see how high his energy is.”

Fall likes his relaltionship with Musselman and staff.

“Really good, we’re pretty close,” Fall said. “A lot of them have seen me practice or play or at camps and I’m familiar with them so it’s just a good vibe.”

Fall mentioned when he might make a decision.

“Probably when I finish my last visit and I’m just going to go forward from there,” Fall said.