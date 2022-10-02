Big bags to fill

The Women's Foundation of Arkansas honored four Arkansans at their Sept. 21 Power of the Purse luncheon at the Statehouse Convention Center.

First lady Susan Hutchinson was honored as the Woman of the Year in Public Service for being an advocate for children. Heather Larkin, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Community Foundation Inc., was named Woman of the Year in Philanthropy for her work in building stronger communities.

Esperanza Massana-Crane, director of the minority- and female-owned business enterprise division of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, was honored as Woman of the Year in Business for helping female business owners gain access to information, marketing opportunities and financial resources.

Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., was named Woman of the Year in Innovation. She started at the company as an hourly customer service representative and worked her way up to the top of the organization.

Shannon Hendrix and Beverly Morrow were the co-chairwomen of the event.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal