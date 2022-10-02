Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Sept. 19

Amber Hutchinson and Antonio Johnson, Little Rock, son.

Amanda Perry and Dusty Culliford, Stuttgart, twin sons.

Sept. 20

Tyesha Stewart and Richard Knox, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 21

Brandon and Veronica Grable, Alexander, daughter.

George III and Christy Davison, Little Rock, son.

Darren and Olivia Horn, Nashville, son.

Tamera Douglas and Shaquille Smith, North Little Rock, son.

Sept. 22

Tiffany Konopinski and William Harris, Bald Knob, son.

George and Victoria Stebbins, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 23

James and Leila Chavez, Maumelle, daughter.

Tony and Kathleen Marleneanu, Maumelle, daughter.

Robert and Hannah O'Neal, Little Rock, daughter.

Cole and Leah Wood, Jonesboro, son.

Sept. 25

Eduardo and Pamela Martinez, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 26

Shayla Dixon and Alex Burgess, Little Rock, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Sept. 22

Sidney Smith, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 24

Myondia Gregory-Day, Jacksonville, daughter.