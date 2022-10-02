Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Corco Construction, 11400 N. Rodney Parham Road, $600,000.

CBM Construction, 2500 Cantrell Road, $500,000.

Pro Service Builders, 1000 W. Third St., $231,000.

Michael Mitchelson, 18 Nottingham Road, $89,000.

Bert Black Service, 15400 Chenal Parkway, $85,000.

RESIDENTIAL

ASH Renovations, 11401 Mesa Drive, B-C, U-C317, $575,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 98 Hallen Court, $541,000.

Eagle Rock Contractors, 418 E. 15th St., $400,000.

H. A. Custom Homes, 123 Fletcher Ridge Drive, $400,000.

H. A. Custom Homes, 323 Fletcher Loop, $400,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes, 4710 Gooch Drive, $350,000.

Morris Caldwell, 7921 Kanis Oaks Drive, $325,000.

Sharlow Builders & Developers, 107 Fletcher Ridge Drive, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 311 Rosemary Way, $290,000.

Michael A. Construction, 3624 Maryland Unit A-B, $270,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 31 Saffron Circle, $240,000.

Songbird Enterprises, 3200 S. Izard St., $220,000.

Songbird Enterprises, 3206 S. Izard St., $220,000.

Ruch and Company, 39 N. Sherrill Road, $220,000.

Smart Development, 1509 S. Izard St., $190,000.

Smart Development, 1505 S. Izard St., $180,000.

Dumont Construction, 16320 Lamarche Drive, $140,000.

Gabe Holmstrom, 318 E. Charles Bussey Ave., $100,000.

Freedom Forever, 12 Beauregard Drive, $86,100.

BRS Field OPS, 217 Congressional Circle, $75,000.