The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 925 Fair Park Blvd, commercial, Big Red, 12 a.m. Sept. 26, property value unknown.

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Markia Collins, 12:35 a.m. Sept. 29, property value unknown.

72207

• 1708 N. Palm St., residential, Emily McDonough, 2 p.m. Sept. 28, property valued at $122.

72209

• 6501 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, U-Haul, 12 a.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $400.

• 17 Mansfield Dr., residential, Leheith Carter, 8 a.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $750.

• 43 Warren Dr., residential, Nequasher Bennett, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 26, property value unknown.

72210

• 10900 Stagecoach Road, commercial, Randy Barrett and Jim Meeker, 12 a.m. Sept. 27, property valued at $551.

• 9400 Stagecoach Road, residential, Carla Miles, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 27, property value unknown.

72223

• 16101 Cantrell Road, commercial, White Insurance Agency, 12 a.m. Sept. 28, property valued at $910.

North Little Rock

72114

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Courtney Brown, 2 p.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $828.

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Zaundra Owens, 4:24 p.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $190.

• 1805 E. 5th St., residential, Williams Fitts, 2 p.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $600.

• 1906 N. Magnolia St., residential, Kevin Carruth and Kirt Little, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, property valued at $205.

72116

• 5005 Walnut Road, residential, Amber Jones, 9 a.m. Sept. 24, property valued at $102.

72117

• 13300 Berkshire Manor, residential, Morris Parker, Jr., 9:26 p..m. Sept. 23, property valued at $200.

• 4300 E. Broadway St., commercial, Circle K, 1:19 a.m. Sept. 27, property value unknown.

• 2121 Highway 161, commercial, Family Dollar, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 27, property valued at $240.

• 4129 E. Broadway St., commercial, Dollar General, 3:07 a.m. Sept. 29, property valued at $1,001.

72118

• 4917 Sycamore St., residential, Alexander Munoz and Marleny Lemus, 1 p.m. Sept. 24, property valued at $1,150.

• 2515 North Dr., residential, Kylon Martin, 12:39 a.m. Sept. 30, property valued at $15,000.