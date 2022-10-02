Business people

AUTO

Douglas Campbell has been named president of America's Car-Mart, Inc., effective Oct. 3.

CONSULTING

CTEH has added Andre D. Richardson, Ph.D., to its team of toxicology experts and promoted Jeremy Gueringer to sales consultant and Lourdes Mahoney to senior quality program manager.

LAW

Joey McGhee, Justin Lee and Dominic Dachille have been hired by Rose Law Firm as lawyers in the business section. McGhee joins as a member of the firm. Lee and Dachille are associates.

MEDICAL

Kris Maddalena, MSN, BSN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Kalyan Kancherla has joined the CHI St. Vincent team of primary care physicians and will be at the clinic at 4202 S. University Ave.

RETAIL

Howard Hacker has joined the staff at Walmart as vice president of Health and Wellness Compliance.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by email to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.