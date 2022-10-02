Businesses get ready for event

ROGERS — Business owners, restaurant workers and rally organizers are “cautiously optimistic” as they prepare for thousands of motorcyclists to enter the city for Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

Some downtown restaurants are excited, but also concerned, about the logistical side of the motorcycle rally running Wednesday through Saturday.

Julie Yell, general manager at The Rail, said there has been little to no communication to restaurants about what they can expect throughout the week. The restaurant will likely get plenty of customers, but being at full capacity will be a major disruption to the shop’s normal to-go business, according to Yell.

She would have liked to have seen the entertainment district hours extended and food trucks brought downtown to alleviate some of the anticipated demand, she said.

“According to our occupancy, we are not going to be able to host the third largest rally in the U.S.,” she said. “For an event of this magnitude, I probably would have expected a bit more planning and a bit more city involvement.”

Hannah Cicioni, owner of barbecue restaurant TxAR House, said she is concerned about downtown parking and hopes to see better communication from event organizers ahead of next year.

Jordan Poole, executive chef and operating partner of OZ Smokehouse, said he hasn’t heard anything about how the parking will work, but he expects all parking will be full.

All three are happy the event will showcase the city and recent development downtown.

“We’re cautious, but we’re excited. We’re going to crank out as much food and beverage out that door as possible,” Yell said. “With the loss of Frisco Fest, I’d love to see more exciting events come to downtown.”

The city announced in November that it was ending a $100,000 contract for event planning with Downtown Rogers Inc., a division of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. Frisco Festival, one of the downtown area’s best-known events, ended with the funding, according to Raymond Burns, president and chief executive officer of the chamber.

Eleanor Evans, who lives near the intersection of Dixieland Road and Olive Street, said she plans to leave town and avoid altogether the thousands of bikers who will be passing through her neighborhood.

Evans said she has never left during the event before, because rally traffic in Rogers was mostly focused on Hudson Road.

“I’m always happy when we’re getting tourism dollars. It provides revenue for the city that residents don’t have to provide,” she said. “For me, I think it’s better that I just stay out of it and come back and ask friends how it was.”

A REGIONAL EVENT

A change of venue for Bikes, Blues & BBQ highlights the transformation and growth of Rogers and Northwest Arkansas as a whole, business owners and city leaders said.

Rogers is the event’s host city for the first time in the rally’s two-decade history. Organizers announced in January the move from Fayetteville, which had hosted the rally each year previously.

The rally is expected to stay in Rogers for at least a few years.

The community, city and rally will discuss this year’s event in a process that will involve “a lot of observation, listening and evaluation,” Burns said.

“The purpose of having your first is to find out how to make the second, third and fourth better. We’re going to see if it’s a good fit,” Burns said.

Hospitality infrastructure has been developed across town to help Rogers host events like Bikes, Blues & BBQ , he said.

Logistical reasons were front and center in deciding to move the rally to a different location, according to Steve Clark, president and chief executive officer of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Clark has been on the rally’s board of directors for 14 years.

With projects under development related to Fayetteville’s cultural arts corridor — like the construction of a parking deck at the corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue — rally organizers knew parts of downtown Fayetteville would no longer be available for the event, he said.

The rally hasn’t officially taken place since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 for reasons related to the covid-19 pandemic.

The festival has become more regional as Northwest Arkansas has grown and developed over the years, Clark said.

“The difference between the two communities is at best 20 miles, which is nothing, really. The communities are really one and the same,” he said. “Riders come to ride the state highways, not the streets of our cities.”

Though there will be fewer vendors and no demonstration rides in Fayetteville, the city will still see plenty of bikers, he predicted.

Bentonville will benefit from the rally’s move north, according to Kalene Griffith, president and chief executive officer of Visit Bentonville. Bentonville has attracted visitors from the rally in previous years, but the city likely will see more people now that the festival is closer, she said.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

Other than the move from Fayetteville to Rogers, the rally for the most part will remain the same this year, according to Tommy Sisemore, the event’s executive director.

Organizers estimate the number of attendees will approach that of the 2019 rally, he said. About 300,000 people — including 170,000 out-of-town visitors — participate in the event each year.

The Rogers Police Department has been planning how to handle the rally for over a month and has spoken with Fayetteville about how it approached the event, according to Keith Foster, public information officer.

Officers will be at the rally during the day and night, working on their days off to cover the event, Foster said.

“We consider this an ‘all hands’ situation, and we will all work to ensure that everyone is a safe as possible so they can enjoy the event,” he said.

Most events will be downtown, in the uptown and Pinnacle Hills area and the motorcycle dealers along Hudson Road.

Vendors will be at the Rogers Convention Center, the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion and downtown. Both areas will host stunt riders, according to Sisemore.

Parking downtown will mostly be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, but a few lots will offer paid parking, Sisemore said.

Poplar and Cherry streets will both be closed to traffic between First and Arkansas streets. First Street will be closed for bike parking from Cherry Street south to Pine Street, he said.

Live music will take place each afternoon and evening downtown on the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live. A beer garden will be outside TxAR House at the corner of Poplar and First, across the street from the stage, according to Cicioni.

Poker runs Friday and Saturday will begin at the Walmart AMP. The rally’s car show will take place in the Pinnacle Hills Promenade parking lot Saturday.

The annual Frisco Inferno barbecue competition will be downtown Saturday afternoon, Sisemore said.

“It’s the same thing we do every year, but a different ZIP code,” he said.

Economic impact

According to a 2013 study from the University of Arkansas Center for Business and Economic Research, the overall economic impact of Bikes, Blues & BBQ on the region was nearly $69 million. The study found that attendees from outside Northwest Arkansas spend an average of $402 throughout the festival. Jeff Cooperstein, senior research assistant with the center, said in January that he expected a higher percentage of rally-related spending to occur in Rogers and Benton County and a lower percentage in Fayetteville than in previous years.

Over the last two decades, the rally has also raised over $3 million for local charities, according to the event’s website.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

Garrett Moore can be reached by email at gmoore@nwaonline.com .