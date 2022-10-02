City decides to vote on whether to appeal Circuit Court’s decision regarding the Consent Decree to the U.S. Supreme Court

FORT SMITH -- The Board of Directors are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to appeal a court ruling that officials say will cost the city $140 million.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in September a consent decree signed by the city specifies all projects be completed as soon as technically feasible, but no later than four years after a project was first identified, according to the case summary.

The summary says if there's any ambiguity in the terms of the decree, the city must take active measures to fix the problems rather than monitoring them.

Chief Judge Lavenski Smith of Hope and Justices Duane Benton of Kansas City, Mo., and Jane Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, served on the panel.

The city entered into a consent decree in January 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. Under the decree, Fort Smith agreed to repair and upgrade its sewer system after decades of sewage runoff into waterways, including the Arkansas River.

The city agreed to spend more than $200 million over the next 12 years to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

The original decree deadline was Jan. 2, 2027, but the city said it couldn't afford to do all of the work by that date. The city was granted a five-year extension to 2032.

The city argued engineering judgment should be used to determine which pipes to repair or replace and which to include in its maintenance program.

City Administrator Carl Geffken told the directors the cost of the decree would have been reduced by an estimated $140 million if had the city prevailed at the 8th Circuit.

"Really, the core of the 8th Circuit was not being able to use engineering judgment on fours and fives, because there's some fours and fives that the pipe is just misshapen, but it has structural integrity. That's something we'd say is OK, let's monitor it, but not just have to replace it. We know it's going to need to be replaced, but maybe it doesn't need to be done immediately. Maybe there's a worse pipe in another basin that we know is undersized and needs to be replaced, because after an assessment it's got a crack in it," Geffken said.

The fours and fives Geffken referred to is the ranking system used to determine the quality of the pipes.

Geffken said under the court's ruling, in that example, the city would have to fix the misshapen pipe first before being able to fix the one with a crack in it.

At the directors study session Tuesday , Directors Lavon Morton and George Catsavis and Mayor George McGill weren't in attendance to discuss appealing the decision.

At-large Director Kevin Settle said the decision to appeal should be made when they're all able to publicly discuss and vote on the decision.

Jeff Dingman, deputy city administrator, said Jerry Canfield, city attorney, would also be in attendance at the regular meeting to explain the potential time frame of and process for the case, as well as anticipated cost.

The city is still working to receive at least an additional six-year extension, citing flooding in 2019 and the covid-19 pandemic.

Geffken said the city is disappointed with the court ruling, but will continue to do its best to comply with the U.S. Clean Water Act. He said discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and other organizations regarding the consent decree have been productive.

"As we work on the consent decree the true cost of the work has increased, and we would like to address sanitary system overflows in a direct manner and in a way that does not overly burden our residents," he said.