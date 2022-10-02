Clemson continues to dominate ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. -- DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as No. 5 Clemson won its 11th consecutive game, its 37th in a row at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a 30-20 victory over No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night.

The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years and completed a two-week stretch where they bested the two teams thought most likely to block their return atop the division -- first with a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday and now the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Death Valley.

Uiagalelei ignited the Tigers right before and right after the half to build a lead that N.C. State, playing in its first-ever Top 10 matchup, couldn't overcome.

Uiagalelei finished a 75-yard scoring drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to move in front 13-10. Then, after Clemson's defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on 'Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with 7-yard touchdown throw to tight end Jake Briningstool.

Clemson's defense did the rest, holding the potent Wolfpack to just a field goal over the first 29 minutes of the second half in building a 17-point lead. The Tigers also picked off Leary and recovered a fumble when N.C. State went for it on 4th-and-13 down 10 with less than nine minutes left.

Clemson, which hasn't lost at home since November 2016, matched Florida State's ACC mark of 37 in a row at home set from 1992-2001. The Tigers' 11 in a row since last season in the longest current streak in the FBS.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE 36,

NO. 16 BAYLOR 25

WACO, Texas -- Jaden Nixon returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and Oklahoma State beat Baylor in a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship game.

Nixon's return started a flurry of 39 combined points in the third quarter. He found an open gap in the middle of the field and then broke free from the grasp of Devyn Bobby at the Oklahoma State 35.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders continued his outstanding play. He finished 20-of-29 passing for 181 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran 14 times for 75 yards.

The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0) also beat Baylor (3-2, 1-1) in the regular season last year, but came up inches short of their first conference title since 2011 when the Bears made a fourth-down stop just short of the end zone in the final seconds of the championship game.

TCU 55, NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 24

FORT WORTH -- Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a rout of Oklahoma. It's the second consecutive loss for new Sooners Coach Brent Venables.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting. And in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off after being immobilized on a stretcher.

The Sooners' defense was no match for Duggan and company as Oklahoma lost consecutive regular-season games for just the second time since 1999. The Sooners (3-2, 0-2) opened conference with a home loss to Kansas State. It's the most points Oklahoma has allowed since a 63-28 loss to LSU in the 2019 national semifinals.

The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) had four touchdowns of at least 62 yards, topped by Taye Barber's 73-yard catch during a 27-point first quarter.

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Miyan Williams carried the load for No. 3 Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-10 victory over Rutgers. Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson became a late scratch because of an unspecified injury. Williams, a third-year back, exploded for a 70-yard TD romp in the third quarter and also had four short scoring plunges. ... Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown in No. 4 Michigan's 27-14 win over host Iowa. The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1), who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards. ... Nick Singleton had 21 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, Penn State's defense forced three turnovers as the No. 11 Nittany Lions outlasted Northwestern 17-7 in State College, Pa. Sean Clifford completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and Kaytron Allen added 86 rushing yards on 21 carries to help Penn State (5-0, 2-0) stay unbeaten heading into an off week. ... Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead No. 12 Utah past Oregon State in Salt Lake City. The Utes (4-1, 2-0) forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season. ... Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue's lead, and the Boilermakers' defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent -- this time a 20-10 victory over No. 21 Minnesota. ... Sam Hartman threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Justice Ellison ran for 114 yards and a touchdown and No. 22 Wake Forest beat No. 23 Florida State 31-21 in Tallahassee, Fla. Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1) ran for 171 yards and bounced back from its double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson. Hartman connected with eight receivers, with A.T. Perry leading the way with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. ... Jeff Sims passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Hassan Hall piled up 157 yards rushing and visiting Georgia Tech made interim head coach Brent Key a winner in his debut, stunning No. 24 Pittsburgh 26-21. Five days after Key was promoted to replace Geoff Collins -- fired four games into his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets -- Georgia Tech took advantage of some sloppy play by the defending ACC champions to beat an FBS opponent for the first time in nearly a year. ... Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to give No. 25 Kansas State the edge over Texas Tech 37-28. Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 116 yards for Kansas State (4-1, 2-0), while Deuce Vaughn had 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who extended their winning streak against the Red Raiders to seven games. Donovan Smith was 34-for-48 passing for 359 yards and two TDs for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1). Smith also rushed for a touchdown.