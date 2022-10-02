Club news: Civil War, Hill Hikers, computers, Hand Weavers

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Dr. Jerry T. Wooten of Nashville, Tenn. He is the author of "Johnsonville: Union Supply Operations On the Tennessee River and the Battle of Johnsonville, November 4-5, 1864." Wooten will speak about the significance of the supply depot at Johnsonville, Tenn., and the battle that was fought there in 1864.

The program is open to the public. There is no charge, but donations are accepted to defray the cost of Roundtable speakers.

Information: email dkp55@ymail.com.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 521-3194 or (479) 751-2489.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the Shiloh Meeting Hall at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

Study group leader Marty Benson will open the year's projects with information and examples of rug weaving techniques that can be used for floor coverings as well as other projects. Members are invited to bring examples of such projects for show and share.

The Guild is open to all who are interested in weaving. Monthly programs and some workshops are presented.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will host three walks on Oct. 8 and 9 at Hot Springs. The walks will be 5K, 6K and 10K. Registration for all three walks will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in the lobby of the Hot Springs Hotel, 305 Malvern Ave. in Hot Springs. The starting point for all three walks is in the lobby of the hotel. Parking is available in the hotel lot and parking garage.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Oct 10 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be "Q & A: Panel of Experts," an opportunity to submit your computer-related questions to our panel. If our panel doesn't know the answer, someone else in the audience may. Questions will be accepted from the floor or may be submitted in advance by an email to Q.and.A@bvcomputerclub.org.

This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast.

The following classes are currently scheduled for October:

• Oct 18: Basic Computer Security, Part 1, with Justin Sell, 2 to 4 p.m.

• Oct 26: Building a Password Manager Using Excel, with Pete Opland, 9 to 11 a.m.

Next Help Clinics will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 and Nov. 5.

Information: (479) 696-8867 or bvcomputerclub.org.

Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Washington County is planning two forums featuring candidates for county judge and state legislative races. The public is invited to attend.

At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, a forum will take place in the Reception Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. Kyle Kellams of KUAF 91.3FM will serve as moderator. The League has invited the following candidates to the first forum:

Washington County Judge – Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins, a Republican; and Josh Moody, a Democrat.

State Senate District 31 – Lisa Parks, a Democrat; and state Rep. Clint Penzo, a Republican.

State Senate District 35 – Tyler Dees, a Republican; and Doug Peterson, a Libertarian.

State House District 9 – DeAnna Hodges, a Republican; Diana Gonzales Worthen, a Democrat; and Steven Stilling, a Libertarian.

State House District 19 – Paula Irwin, a Democrat; and Steven Unger, a Republican.

At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library, Katie Teague of the Washington County Extension Service will moderate. The League has invited the following candidates to the second forum:

State House District 11 – Rebecca Burkes, a Republican; and Rey Hernandez, a Democrat.

State House District 18 – Monique Jones, a Democrat; and Rep. Robin Lundstrum, a Republican.

State House District 22 – Brian Hester, a Republican; and Rep. David Whitaker, a Democrat.

State House District 23 – Ryan Hanson, a Libertarian; and Kendra Moore, a Republican.

State House District 25 – Caitlin Oxford, a Democrat; and Chad Puryear, a Republican.

Unopposed candidates have also been invited.

Information: lwvarwc.org.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild of Bella Vista will hold its second annual Online Quilt Auction from 8 a.m. Oct. 12 through 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Guild members are offering more than 100 new quilted items for auction. Items will be available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website.

Calico Cut-Ups is an educational and charitable organization. The primary focus is on education, and proceeds from this auction will be used to fund the annual scholarship fund, annual Kids' Kamp, charitable donations and monthly educational programs and workshops.

Information: getabidauctions.com/calicocutups or email admin@calicocutups.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays in the Fellowship Hall of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge No. 1987 donated $2,000, which came from a Beacon Grant, to the Prairie Grove backpack program. The money helps offset the cost of running this food assistance program, which is funded entirely through donations and run by volunteers. This program provides weekend food assistance to 120 students in grades Pre-K through 12 whose families are facing food insecurities at home. This program runs each week from September through May. Each Friday eligible students are sent home with a bag of 13 to 14 items which include two breakfast items, two lunch items, three dinner items, six snack items, and a milk or juice. All items are child friendly so each child can prepare it themselves. The Elks Lodge also helps in packing the bags. Pictured are Elk Marge Guist (from left); Mary Bartholomew, director of the backpack program in Prairie Grove; Shirley Schlegel; and Jenny Stinchcomb. (Courtesy Photo)



In remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, the Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge No. 1987 collected more than 100 cards from Prairie Grove Elementary third-grade students and about 50 from area Girl Scouts. They were delivered to first responders, police officers and fire fighters in the cities of Prairie Grove, Farmington and Fayetteville. The children thanked them for all that they do for our communities. Pictured are fire fighter Chayton Kinzler (left), fire fighter Martkly Striefler, Higbee and Ember, dalmatians at the fire station and fire fighter Bob Owsley. They are all stationed at a fire station in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

