Court watchers look for shift in new term

WASHINGTON -- With public confidence diminished and justices sparring openly over the institution's legitimacy, the Supreme Court will begin Monday a new term that, some say, will push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment.

After June's overturning of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights, the court is diving back in with an agenda expected to split its six conservative justices from its three liberals.

"It's not going to be a sleepy term," said Allison Orr Larsen, a William and Mary Law School professor. "Cases the court already has agreed to hear really have the potential to bring some pretty significant changes to the law."

Into this swirling mix steps new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court's first Black woman. Jackson took the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, a member of the court's liberal wing, who retired in June. She's not expected to alter the liberal-conservative divide on the court, but for the first time, the court has four women as justices and white men no longer hold a majority.

Last term's decisions produced contention among the justices anyway. But the leak of the abortion decision in early May, seven weeks before it was released, exacerbated tensions on the court, several justices have said.

The court, with three appointees of former President Donald Trump, has apparently not identified the source of the leak, Breyer said in a recent interview on CNN.

Justice Elena Kagan delivered a series of talks over the summer in which she said the public's view of the court can be damaged especially when changes in its membership lead to big changes in the law.

"It just doesn't look like law when some new judges appointed by a new president come in and start just tossing out the old stuff," Kagan said in an appearance last month at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito took issue with Kagan. Roberts said it was wrong to equate disagreement with the court's decisions with questions of legitimacy.

In a comment Tuesday to The Wall Street Journal, Alito didn't name Kagan.

"But saying or implying that the court is becoming an illegitimate institution or questioning our integrity crosses an important line," he said, according to the newspaper.

Separately, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was interviewed on Thursday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. She stood by the claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, according to committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election. In January, her husband was the only justice to vote to keep documents from the National Archives out of the committee's hands.

Polls have shown a dip in approval for the court and respect for it. The latest Gallup Poll, released this month, reflected Americans' lowest level of trust in the court in 50 years and a record-tying low approval rating.

In a talk to judges and lawyers in Colorado last month, Roberts reflected on the past year at the court, calling it an "an unusual one and difficult in many respects." After the leak, the court was ringed with an 8-foot security fence.

Roberts called it "gut-wrenching" to drive to work past the barricades. He also said it was "unnatural" to hear arguments without the public present, a concession to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the barricades are down and the public will be allowed inside the courtroom for arguments for the first time since March 2020. The court will keep one pandemic practice, broadcasting live audio of arguments.

Roberts seemed eager to look ahead.

"I think just moving forward from things that were unfortunate in the year is the best way to respond to it," he said.

Last term, the court moved "firmly in a rightward direction," said Irv Gornstein, executive director of the Supreme Court Institute at Georgetown University's law school. "There is no reason to think this coming term or any term in the foreseeable future will be any different."

Ketanji Brown Jackson, the second-youngest justice on the current Supreme Court, will join her colleagues for the court's new term Monday. (AP Graphic)



In this image provided by the Supreme Court, members of the Supreme Court pose for a photo during Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's formal investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. From left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (Fred Schilling/U.S. Supreme Court via AP)



In this image provided by the Supreme Court, Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, center, poses for a photo with President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris during her formal investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Fred Schilling/U.S. Supreme Court via AP)



Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands outside the Supreme Court, at the top of the steps, with Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, following her formal investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)



Ketanji Brown Jackson has much in common with her new colleagues on the Supreme Court, which begins a new term Monday. (AP Graphic)

