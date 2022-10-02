Crime crisis threatens our future

"Police investigating 17 shootings that happened this weekend." A headline like that is usually associated with cities like Detroit or Chicago. Unfortunately, it's a headline from right here in our great state.

After decades of bad crime policy, Arkansas is paying a heavy price. Our culture, our way of life, and our economy are all now at risk.

And this isn't a problem that those of us from rural Arkansas can afford to ignore any longer. Much of the lifeblood of our economy stems from our capital city, which is now one of the most dangerous cities in America. As Little Rock goes, so goes the rest of Arkansas, even in the rural areas that I am proud to represent.

While some of the effects of this crime wave are obvious--rises in the number of victims, a decline in our quality of life, and the massive overcrowding of our local jails--there are also massive economic consequences we should all be worried about.

There are three numbers that should give all of us serious pause: 33, 69, and 216.

Over the last decade, violent crime in Arkansas has skyrocketed by 33 percent--more than any of our neighboring states.

Violent crime is a staggering 69 percent higher rate than the national average.

And every day in our great state, there are 216 property crimes. That's right: 216 property crimes per day, 216 victims.

What is going on? This isn't the Arkansas we know and love.

Our crime crisis is being driven by a variety of factors. From a record number of Americans battling addiction to a failing education system that is not meeting the needs of our students to the lingering effects of the pandemic--there is plenty of blame to go around.

But we also have a broken parole system that allows far too many violent criminals to be turned loose back onto our streets. And that's exactly what's playing out in many of our communities.

Hardened criminals who have 15- or 20-year sentences have been unleashed after serving only a few years of their time and they are preying on our people.

If you don't believe me, let me tell you about Mrs. Esther Hudson: this woman, our neighbor, was struck by a car and died at the Monticello Walmart on Nov. 20, 2021, while loading her car with groceries.

Jarvis Dillard, a criminal sentenced to 20 years in prison, was released after serving less than 25 percent of his sentence. While high on meth and marijuana, Dillard struck and killed Mrs. Hudson.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) records, Dillard had 40 disciplinary violations while in custody but was still released early.

You shouldn't have to assume the worst when it comes to routine tasks like going to your local grocery store. Nor should you worry that hardened criminals will be released far too early. You should be able to take comfort in knowing that criminals are locked away, serving their sentences where they cannot commit more crimes.

But all too often we find, like in this case, the perpetrator is a parolee--someone who was released far too early because of a broken system reliant on out-of-touch policies.

What an insult to our brave law enforcement officers who often must risk their lives chasing down the same criminals over and over and over again.

Rampant unchecked crime will make it increasingly more difficult for us to recruit good, high-paying jobs. After all, what company would want to take on the risk and cost of moving a plant or headquarters here if they can't safely operate? How would they be able to recruit quality employees if crime continues to ravage our streets, particularly our cities?

But here is perhaps the worst part: If this crisis kills good jobs in Arkansas, that will only make the problem worse, because more Arkansans, especially in rural areas, will be jobless and therefore more likely to fall into crime. And if more Arkansans fall into crime, our economy will suffer even more, leading to even more unemployment and lawlessness in places we need economic growth the most.

It's an economic death spiral we have to stop.

In the coming legislative session, we need big, bold ideas to solve our crime crisis. Tweaking around the edges isn't going to cut it. We need total sweeping reform, and this crime crisis should be at the top of the docket on Day 1.

It may not be easy, but I am committed to being a part of the solution. Because we can't sit idly by and watch the state we love continue to go down this path. Our families and our communities deserve better.

Senator Ben Gilmore (R) currently represents Arkansas Senate District 26 in south Arkansas. District 26 includes Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, and Drew Counties and parts of Cleveland, Desha, and Lincoln Counties.