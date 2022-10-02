Defensive stand keys Henderson State victory





ARKADELPHIA -- Despite offensive superlatives, this one came down to a stop halfway through the game.

The Henderson State Reddies and the Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm combined for 879 total yards of offense.

Southeastern Oklahoma's share was 447, but it needed one more, as Henderson carried the momentum of a halftime stop at the goal line to a 31-23 victory at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium on Saturday.

Freshman running back Korien Burrell rushed for 119 yards and sophomore quarterback Landon Ledbetter for 103 yards and 1 touchdown to become the first pair of backs to run for 100 or more yards in a game for Henderson State since 2018.

Henderson State senior receiver Xavier Malone caught 5 passes for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Southeastern junior receiver Marquis Gray caught 13 passes for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"Those are, no doubt, two of the best receivers in [the Great American Conference]," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said.

Still, with Southeastern Oklahoma's lead at 13-10, Henderson (4-1, 4-1 GAC) dug in late in the first half.

"First and goal from the 5, when we held them, that's big," said Maxfield, who won his 150th game in his 21st season as a college head coach. "That's huge. If we're down by 10 right there, now we're playing catch-up. I hate to mention just one thing, but that was game-changing right there.

Southeastern Oklahoma's final first-half drive started at its 19 with 6:47 left.

Passes of 16 and 34 yards from Daulton Hatley to junior receiver Marquis Gray helped set Southeastern Oklahoma (2-3) at first and goal from the Henderson 5 in the final minute.

First came a pass into the corner of the end zone from Hatley to freshman receiver Kobie Sherriff. It was knocked away by sophomore linebacker Darrick Rose of Bryant. On second and goal, sophomore running back Deundre Wheeler was full of momentum but was dragged down and tripped up, respectively, by sophomore linebacker Jakob Neel of North Little Rock and junior defensive back Randarius Terry of Crossett.

Wheeler again carried on third and goal from the 1 but was stopped for no gain by 311-pound junior defensive lineman Denzel Walter of El Dorado.

Wheeler said he was impressed.

"Their defensive line really got some push on that stop right there," he said. "We were hoping we could push it right there, and they came up with the stop. That was good on their part. That was a good defensive scheme."

Southeastern Oklahoma (2-3, 2-3) let the clock wind down to three seconds when, on fourth and goal from the 1, senior Caleb High attempted to dive in for the score but was stopped short by Terry and junior defensive end Brandon Armstead.

"That was very important," Walter said. "We needed that stop right there. That really stole the game right there. Without that stop, we wouldn't have won."

Offensive heroics aside, Southeastern Oklahoma Coach Tyler Fenwick agreed with Walter and Maxfield.

"That was a huge stop for them," Fenwick said. "A score would have given us momentum going into the half."

First-half scores came on Southeastern Oklahoma senior receiver Braxton Kincade's 37-yard option touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Matthew Nunez on the game's opening drive.

Henderson State responded with 10 points on a 29-yard field goal by junior Tristan Heaton and an 83-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Andrew Edwards to Malone with 1:26 left in the first quarter.

Southeastern took a 13-10 lead on Hatley's 17-yard touchdown pass to Gray with 7:54 left in the second quarter.

Ledbetter took over for freshman starter Andrew Edwards in the second half and gave Henderson State a 17-13 lead with a 12-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

"We just needed a spark," Maxfield said. "They have been vulnerable throughout the year to quarterback runs. That's why we made the change."

The Savage Storm were within 17-16 with senior Trey Keatt's 40-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Reddies took momentary command on freshman running back Jeremiah Davis' 1-yard touchdown run and Ledbetter's 72-yard touchdown bomb to the wide-open target provided by Malone to take a 31-16 lead with 10:11 left to play.

Maxfield said Ledbetter's runs helped limit the Southeastern Oklahoma's coverage.

"When the quarterback runs, the safeties come up to 5 yards, and we throw it over their heads," Maxfield said.

Hatley's 5-yard touchdown pass to Gray cut the Reddies' lead to 31-23 with 7:00 left.

Southeastern had possession at first and 10 at the Henderson State 22 with less than six minutes left, but four incomplete passes turned the ball over on downs.

Southeastern Oklahoma got no closer than 75 yards from the Henderson end zone on its final possession.

"This [was] big," Maxfield said. "You don't win this league with two losses. That's pretty obvious. No one has ever won with two. For us to continue our chance for a championship, we have to win out."

OUACHITA BAPTIST 48, NW OKLAHOMA STATE 7

Ouachita Baptist University (5-0, 5-0) scored 35 unanswered points to take control of its game Saturday against Northwestern Oklahoma State (0-5, 0-5) in Alva, Okla.

The Tigers scored 28 points in the first half with a balanced offensive attack. Justin Dean caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Riley Harms in the first quarter and Harms hit Connor Flannigan for a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter. TJ Cole ran for a 24-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Kendel Givens added a 24-yarder.

OBU went ahead 35-0 with 5:25 left in the third quarter on a Xaylon Falls 1-yard touchdown run before Northwestern Oklahoma countered with a 22-yard touchdown run from Darian Gill to make it 35-7 with 3:23 left in the quarter. Isaac Edwards had a 4-yard touchdown run, and Gabe Goodman added field goals of 48 and 20 yards for the Tigers in the fourth quarter.

Harms went 15-of-18 passing for 177 yards with the 2 touchdown throws. Cole was OBU's leading rushing, finishing with 113 yards on 15 carries. Givens ran 13 times for 94 yards, Falls had 9 carries for 55 yards and Edwards had 54 yards on 11 carries. Dean finished with 3 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

ARKANSAS TECH 48, SOUTHERN NAZARENE 35

Running back Davontae Dean ran for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Arkansas Tech University (2-3, 2-3) to a victory over Southern Nazarene (1-4, 1-4) at Thone Stadium in Russellville.

Dean scored his first touchdown on a 5-yard run with 13:49 left in the first half to tie the game at 14-14, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took 3:35 off the clock. He added a 35-yard rushing touchdown with 3:23 left in the half that gave the Wonder Boys a 28-21 lead. Quarterback Gage Porter scored on a 6-yard run with 20 seconds left to tie the game 28-28 at halftime.

After a 29-yard field goal from Jesus Zizumbo gave the Wonder Boys a 31-28 lead, the Savage Storm took it right back on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Porter to Aaron Fellows with 2:39 left in the third quarter for a 35-31 lead.

Arkansas Tech then scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run from Deon Simmons, a 31-yard field goal from Zizumbo and a f25-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown from defensive end De'Veyon Smith.

Simmons finished with 93 yards rushing on 18 carries for Arkansas Tech, while quarterback Jack Grissom went 15-of-22 passing for 184 yards.

HARDING 38, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 23

Harding University (4-1, 4-1) did all of its scoring in the first three quarters Saturday to defeat Oklahoma Baptist (1-4, 1-4) at First Security Stadium in Searcy.

Harding took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a Grant Ennis 23-yard field goal and a 23-yard touchdown run by Cole Keylon. Oklahoma Baptist got on the board with a 26-yard field goal from Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez, but Harding countered with a 2-yard touchdown run from Will Fitzhugh with 7:42 left in the first half to take a 17-3 lead. Keilahn Harris caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Thompson to cut the lead to 17-10 with 2:22 remaining, but Harding took a 24-10 lead to halftime on a 2-yard touchdown run from Chauncey Martin.

Buddy Bizzell scored on a 35-yard touchdown run with 5:26 left in the third quarter, trimming the lead to 24-16, but Fitzhugh made it 31-16 with a 2-yard touchdown run. Zach Strickland then returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown with 31 seconds left in the third quarter, giving Harding a 38-16 lead. Thompson finished the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 34, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 22

Running bck Jariq Scales ran for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries, but it wasn't enough as Southern Arkansas University (2-3, 2-3) fell to East Central (Okla.) on Saturday on homecoming at Wilkins Stadium in Magnolia.

Scales scored on a 13-yard run with 5:47 left in the first quarter to give the Muleriders an early 6-0 lead, but the Tigers (3-2, 3-2) countered with a 2-yard touchdown run from Nemier Harod and an extra point from Alexis Lopez for a 7-6 lead. His second touchdown came with 7:14 left in the third quarter on a 60-yard run that made it 27-22.

Quarterback Kenny Hrncir scored on a 17-yard run that gave the Tigers a 13-6 lead with 11:31 left in the first half. SAU answered with a 9-yard touchdown run from Jonathan Lewis that tied the game 13-13 with 5:20 remaining. Hrncir then hit La'Quan Wells for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds left in the half to take a 20-13 lead. Austin Wilkerson hit a 45-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to trim the lead to 20-16.

Hrncir and Wells combined for their second touchdown in the third quarter on a 69-yard pass that made it 27-16 before Scales' second touchdown run trimmed the deficit. Hrncir then hit Jackson Allen for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 3:50 left in the third quarter to set the final score.

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 37, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 27

University of Arkansas-Monticello quarterback Demilon Brown had 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, and he went 23-of-40 passing for 302 yards and another touchdown, but he was intercepted 3 times in a loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, Okla.

Brown's lone touchdown pass came nearly six minutes into the game, when he hit LaCedric Smith on a 78-yard pass for a 7-0 lead. Jacob Karsak scored on a 3-yard run with 6:01 left in the first quarter to allow Southwestern Oklahoma State (3-2, 3-2) to tie the game at 7-7. The Bulldogs took a 17-7 lead in the second quarter on a Jaren Van Winkle 30-yard field goal and a Tylan Morton 8-yard touchdown run.

Brown's rushing touchdown for UAM (3-2, 3-2) came on a 9-yard run with 2:19 left in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 17-14. Brown then hit Deshon Morequx on a 62-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the quarter to go ahead 23-14.

Edwin Kleinpeter scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 12:46 left in the game to cut the lead to 23-21, but Morton hit Moreaux on a 23-yard touchdown pass and Gerald Palmer added a 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Bulldogs a 37-21 lead with 4:06 remaining. Kleinpeter scored on a 1-yard run with 1:29 left to make it 37-27.



