Distemper outbreak shuts animal shelter

The Pine Bluff Animal Shelter has been temporarily closed because of an outbreak of canine distemper.

Marcus Graydon, director of the facility, said the virus, which can be fatal, was detected last week and the decision was made to close the shelter on Monday.

"It's basically a dog covid," Graydon said Friday. "That's the description that is easiest for the public to understand."

The shelter currently has about 120 dogs and cats. Cats can contract feline distemper, but they are not susceptible to canine distemper, Graydon said.

The dogs in the shelter are being vaccinated against the virus as well as being given an antibiotic, doxycycline, which won't cure the distemper but will limit other infections that might occur in conjunction with the disease, Graydon said.

No dog has died of distemper, although Graydon said 15 to 20 dogs in the latter stages of the infection have been euthanized because of their deteriorated condition.

Distemper can spread through the air, such as when a dog coughs or sneezes, and can also spread through shared water and food bowls. Other animals, such as raccoons, skunks and foxes, can also become infected.

Symptoms start with an upper respiratory infection, causing the dog to sneeze, have a runny nose and have crusting around the eyes, Graydon said. They can also develop fever, coughing, lethargy, a reduced appetite and nausea, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

"After they stop eating, they can just pass away," Graydon said.

Because the virus is highly contagious, Graydon closed the shelter to limit its spread.

"Someone could come in and play with the dogs and could then spread the distemper from one dog to another in the shelter," he said. "And they could also take it home, and if their dog hasn't been vaccinated, boom, that dog is infected."

Graydon said the virus is harder on younger dogs than older ones, with infected puppies having only about a 35% chance of surviving and infected adults surviving about 75% of the time.

Even surviving the illness comes with risks. According to the PetMD website, dogs that recover from distemper can suffer serious health conditions for the rest of their lives.

Graydon said his staff is only bringing dogs into the facility under special circumstances, such as if they are hurt or have bitten someone. Dogs that have been found are also being processed after a health protocol has been satisfied.

"We're limiting everything to get this under control," Graydon said. "And we're starting to see the numbers come down."

Puppies that receive timely medical attention are vaccinated for distemper as one of the routine shots that dogs get. And while the vaccinations are highly effective, like the covid vaccine for humans, dogs can still come down with distemper, although they are less likely to become seriously ill, according to online veterinary medical websites.

Graydon said his office's handling of the infection has been greatly assisted by two representatives from Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit organization based in Utah that has partnered with the Pine Bluff shelter.

Cathy Overfield, one of the two Best Friends staffers who is working at the Pine Bluff facility, said Best Friends has access to veterinarians within her organization who have assisted the shelter with best practices methods for halting the spread of the virus.

"They are helping us increase the positive outcomes for these dogs," she said. "Our goal here is to connect the shelter with the community and ultimately help the shelter be successful."

Graydon said the shelter would reopen to the public once the distemper is brought under control.