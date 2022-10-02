Drug money

The paper said the expected amount of money that'll come into the state treasury, should We the People legalize marijuana next month, is in dispute. Like everything else on this subject.

Some say it could bring in $460 million to the state--spread over five years, so it'd be more like $92 million a year.

But that doesn't include what goes to local governments, or the costs to those governments, such as the new bureaucracy. But that would happen with any brand-new industry. But this isn't a brand-new industry. But then we're not considering costs of treating those who have real problems with marijuana addiction. But, but, but, but . . . .

There are a lot of buts in this one. But . . .

But let's, for the sake of science, assume that the figures from the latest study are 100 percent accurate. The paper reported that the Arkansas Economic Development Institute crunched the numbers, and we see no reason to dispute $460 million over five years. So instead of arguing about decimal points and what percentage of the market will come into the open, let's take the latest numbers as read, and grant the pro-marijuana people everything on revenue.

Now then, we can debate:

How much are we willing to take for the health of our young people, and not only young people? Is there a reasonable number? What percentage of our youth are we willing to give to drugs in order to make a few bucks? Or more than a few bucks? How much would you take for the future of that kid on the corner? Or that kid at your breakfast table?

According to the National Library of Medicine, a joint study by the University of Colorado, Johns Hopkins University and the medical school at Harvard concerning the legalization of marijuana in Colorado came up with these points:

The number of people driving under the influence of THC (the dope in dope) resulted in higher traffic deaths; "an increase in marijuana-related poisonings and hospital visits for children occurs"; and--no matter what the law says about 21 meaning 21--the kids got into the stash. Arrests of juveniles for weed-related offenses went up.

And if legalizing marijuana kills the black market for this product, why are police in states with legal weed laws still arresting people for illegal weed? Could it be because illegal marijuana isn't taxed, and is cheaper on the street?

And don't forget when you're at the polls, today's marijuana isn't your father's grass. Reports show that in the 1960s, groovers were smoking weed with about 1 percent THC levels. By 1983 that had gone up to 4 percent THC. Today, you get the stuff at about 15 percent in marijuana cigarettes. If you're talking marijuana extracts, you could get up to 90 percent THC.

That may be why folks back in the Johnson-Nixon days thought dope wasn't addictive. We're finding out otherwise today.

We plan to look into the weeds, and weed, much more in these weeks leading to election day. More editorials are to come. But we're pretty convinced that we won't be convinced by the money arguments coming from the pro-marijuana advocates. The costs just seem too much. And they are being underplayed by those who have an interest in getting legal dope on the books.

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."--Upton Sinclair