Engagements

Ashley Ann Jones, daughter of Joyce and Keith Jones of North Little Rock, and Thomas Corey Sullivan, son of Ruby Sullivan of Sherwood and Henry Sullivan of Morrilton, are engaged to be wed Nov. 11 at the Chenal Event Venue in Little Rock.

She is the granddaughter of the late Earmaline and George Jackson and the late Jean Jarret. She received her master's degree of business administration from the University of Central Arkansas, and is an entrepreneur and social media strategist.

He is the grandson of Lucy Mae Thomas and John L. Thomas. He received his bachelor's degree of business administration in management information systems from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and is a real estate investor and entrepreneur.

Andi Erin Casillas, daughter of Tonya and Mark Casillas of Memphis, and Elliot Jackson McElhanon, son of Kebby and Steve McElhanon of Little Rock, have made plans to marry Dec. 3 on the 30th floor of 400 West Capitol Ave. in Little Rock.

She is the granddaughter of Lily Fulkerson of Memphis and the late Tommie Fulkerson. She received her bachelor of science in human environmental sciences degree in apparel merchandising and product development from the University of Arkansas, and is a buyer with the Walmart Home Office.

He is the grandson of Bobbie McCluskey of North Little Rock, the late Jack McCluskey, Shirley McElhanon of North Little Rock and the late James McElhanon. He received his bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Arkansas and is a senior clinical account specialist with Johnson & Johnson.

Helen Hathaway, daughter of Laura and Jeffrey Hathaway of Little Rock, and Steven Hanley, son of Kristina and Steve Hanley of Wildwood, Mo.; Jan. 21.