ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Fayetteville exhibits showcase local, global talent

ART: Regional exhibition

Eighty-four works by 74 artists from 16 Northwest Arkansas cities will be on display in the second annual "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time," opening with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Curator Kathy Thompson says the works were chosen from 401 submitted by more than 200 artists. The exhibition will remain up through Nov. 14. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Gallery hours are noon-2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to performances and during their intermissions. Visit waltonartscenter.org.

Handmade art

"The Hand at Fenix Arts," handmade prints and photographs from 28 states and five countries, selected by Adam Finkelston, the co-editor and publisher of The Hand magazine, goes on display with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Fenix Gallery at Mt. Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. The exhibit will be up through Nov. 12. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 250-7707 or visit fenixarts.org.

Artist talk

Margo Duvall, visiting professor of photography at the University of the Ozarks, will give a presentation on her exhibit, "All She Needed to Do" — on display through Friday in the Focus Gallery of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Windgate Center of Art — at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 101 of the Windgate Center, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. A reception will follow. Admission is free. Duvall's exhibit focuses on preserving the photographs of her beloved grandmother, Bobbie Jones, who died at 96. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 916-5110 or email jklivaudais@ualr.edu.

MUSIC: Festival of Senses

Husband-and-wife singer/songwriter duo Cliff and Susan Erwin Prowse perform Tuesday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Husband-and-wife singer/songwriter duo Cliff and Susan Erwin Prowse perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, part of the church's Festival of the Senses series. Admission is free. A meet-the-performers reception in the church's parish hall will follow. The performance will be livestreamed and available for later viewing, via facebook.com/frcarey. Call (501) 753-3578 or email baxternan@aol.com.

ETC.: Cardboard trains

Teams will race cardboard trains Saturday through downtown Rogers, starting at the Rogers Historical Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Cardboard trains will once again dash through downtown Rogers with the return of the Great Cardboard Train Race, 10 a.m. Saturday outside the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 and 322 S. Second St., Rogers. The race is in conjunction with the seventh annual Frisco Inferno Barbecue Competition & Tasting, the official barbecue contest at Bikes, Blues and BBQ.

Teams present their train creations for judging before maneuvering them through a fun-filled obstacle course. Contestants, kindergarten through adult, can enter one of four divisions. Each winning team will receive a trophy; the fastest teams in each division will receive complimentary tickets to sample barbecue Frisco Inferno. Drop off completed entry forms at the museum and pick up an official "train kit," which includes a ready-to-assemble cardboard train and instructions. For more information and to register, visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org/great-cardboard-train-race.

Ancient warfare

Edward Anson, professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will explore the purpose of Greek and Roman warfare in ancient history in "We Are the Champions: Terrorism, Body Counts, and the Ultimate Purpose of Ancient Warfare," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. Refreshments will be served at 7. It's the first UALR "Evenings with History" lecture for 2022-23, sponsored by the University History Institute, in which UALR faculty and guest speakers share their research and teaching interests. Admission is by annual subscription — $50 (individual), $90 (joint), $250 (Fellow of the Institute), $1,000 (life membership), free for one-time attendees and UALR students. Call (501) 916-3236, email historyinstitute@ualr.edu or visit ualr.edu/history/history-institute.

Poet laureate

U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon reads from her work Thursday at Hendrix College in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Lucas Marquardt)

Ada Limon, the U.S. poet laureate, will read from and discuss her work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Staples Auditorium at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. A book signing will follow in Mills Lobby (WordsWorth Books will sell select Limon titles). Admission is free; Limon's staff requests that audience members wear masks.

Limon is the author of six poetry collections, including "The Carrying," which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry; and "Bright Dead Things," a finalist for the National Book Award and the National Books Critics Circle Award. Milkweed Editions published her "The Hurting Kind" in May.

The event is sponsored by the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Programs in Literature and Language. Email McGill@hendrix.edu.



