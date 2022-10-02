FISHING SCHEDULES

2023 MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING SCHEDULE

DATES VENUE CITY

Feb. 8-10 Lake Okeechobee Clewiston, Fla.

Feb. 28-March 2 Clarks Hill Reservoir Appling, Ga.

April 14-16 Lake Eufaula Eufaula, Okla.

May 4-6 Lake of the Ozarks Osage Beach, Mo.

June 17-19 Potomac River Marbury, Md.

July 25-27 Mississippi River La Crosse, Wis.

Every day of competition will be broadcast live on MLF NOW! and streamed to the Major League Fishing app, MyOutdoorTV (MOTV), and at MajorLeagueFishing.com. Each event will also air on CBS Sports Network, with 12 weeks of 2-hour shows scheduled.

2023 BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES SCHEDULE

DATES VENUE CITY

Feb. 16-19 Lake Okeechobee Okeechobee, Fla.

Feb. 23-26 Lake Seminole Bainbridge, Ga.

March 24-26 Tennessee River Knoxville, Tenn.

April 20-23 Lake Murray Columbia, S.C.

April 27-30 Santee Cooper Lakes Clarendon County, S.C

May 11-14 Lay Lake Shelby County, Ala.

June 1-4 Sabine River Orange, Texas

July 27-30 Lake St. Clair Macomb County, Mich.

Aug. 17-20 Lake Champlain Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Aug. 24-27 St. Lawrence River Clayton, N.Y.



